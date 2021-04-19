Highlights

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India logs record surge of 2,73,810 new cases, 1,619 fatalities New Delhi: India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

DEL34 DL-VIRUS-LD LOCKDOWN-KERIWAL Delhi CM announces six day lockdown in Delhi starting Monday night New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

DEL36 MEA-UK INDIA VISIT British PM Boris Johnson not to visit India in view of pandemic New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not visit India next week in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

DEL47 VIRUS-CASES-AGE-PROFILE Over 70 pc of COVID-19 patients above 40 years in both waves; older population still more vulnerable New Delhi: More than 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients over 40 years of age in both the waves and older population continues to be more vulnerable to the infection, the Centre said on Monday.

DEL30 VARDHAN-MANMOHAN VIRUS Vardhan slams Manmohan Singh, says Cong-ruled states busy raising doubts about vaccines New Delhi: Hitting back at senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh for his critique of the government's COVID-19 management, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday alleged the second wave of the pandemic was instead fuelled by Congress ruled states as they were busy raising doubts about vaccines rather than vaccinating people.

DEL15 RAHUL-CHINA National security jeopardised by Govt's wasteful talks: Rahul Gandhi on China New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the government of jeopardising India's national security, and termed its talks with China as 'wasteful'.

DEL18 DEF-IAF CHIEF FRANCE IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria leaves for France New Delhi: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday left for France, a visit billed as a 'significant step' in further enhancing mutual cooperation.

DEL33 VIRUS-RT-PCR-TESTS COVID clinical symptoms, CT scans/X-rays should be used to rule out false negatives: Experts New Delhi: Amid a staggering surge in COVID-19 cases, India's top experts on Monday said RT-PCR tests detect coronavirus in around 80 per cent of the cases, so clinical features and CT scans/chest X-rays should be used to rule out false negatives in symptomatic patients followed by a repeat test after 24 hours. BOM5 MH-FADNAVIS-LD SENA MLA Sena MLA says he wants to stuff coronavirus in Fadnavis' mouth Buldhana: Amid a row over Remdesivir supply in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said he wishes he could 'stuff coronavirus in the mouth' of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, sparking protests by the opposition.

CAL13 WB-MAMATA-LD EC Urge EC with folded hands to curtail poll schedule amid COVID-19 surge: Mamata Chakulia: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the Election Commission to re-consider its decision to stick to the original poll schedule, as she stressed that wrapping up the last three phases of polls on a single day or at the most in two days would check the spread of COVID-19 to some extent.

LEGAL LGD7 SC-AMAZON SC stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon Future case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the case related to the amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail. LGD3 SC-ITALIAN MARINES Italy has initiated money transfer for kin of Indian fishermen killed by its marines: Centre to SC New Delhi: The Centre Monday told the Supreme Court that Italy has initiated the transfer of Rs 10 crore compensation to be given to the kin of two Indian fishermen killed by Italian Marines off the Kerala coast in February 2012. BUSINESS DEL16 BIZ-VIRUS-FM-INDUSTRY Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM tells India Inc amid COVID surge New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said she has taken inputs from various industry chambers on concerns of India Inc with regard to the management of COVID pandemic and the centre would continue to work with state governments to save lives and livelihood.

FOREIGN FGN4 UAE-JAISHANKAR Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, economic recovery post-COVID with UAE counterpart Abu Dhabi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held another round of 'productive interaction' with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan here where the two leaders discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially the strong focus on economic recovery post COVID-19.

FGN16 NASA-MARS-HELICOPTER NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, 1st for another planet Cape Canaveral: NASA's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. PTI TDS TDS