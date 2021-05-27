HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM.

NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 2,11,298 COVID-19 cases, 3,847 deaths New Delhi: India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery went up to 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

DEL28 VIRUS-VACCINE DOSES States to receive 11 lakh COVID-19 doses soon: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 11 lakh doses within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL45 PM-CYCLONE REVIEW PM to visit Odisha, West Bengal to review cyclone Yaas impact New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of cyclone Yaas on the two coastal states.

DEL64 BIZ-VACCINE-LD GOVT Pursuing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna since mid-2020 for earliest possible vaccine imports: Govt New Delhi: Facing accusations of delay in placing orders for vaccines, the government on Thursday defended its vaccine procurement policy saying it has been pursuing Pfizer, J&J and Moderna since mid-2020 for the earliest possible imports, and has even waived local trials for well-established foreign vaccine makers.

DEL46 BIZ-GST COUNCIL GST Council to discuss tax rate on Covid essentials, compensation to states on Friday New Delhi: The GST Council is likely to discuss on Friday a reduction in the tax rate on Covid medicines, vaccines and medical equipment as well as means to make up for the shortfall in revenues promised to states.

DEL37 BIZ-LD TWITTER-INDIA Twitter calls out intimidation by police over manipulated media tags New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday called the visit by Delhi Police to its offices a form of 'intimidation' and said it was concerned about its employees and the potential threat to freedom of expression.

DEL1 CHOKSI-CAPTURE Hand Choksi over to India directly: Antigua and Barbuda PM to Dominica New Delhi: Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has asked neighbouring Dominica, where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was caught, to hand the diamantaire over to India directly, local media reported.

DEL33 BIZ-LD RBI-GROWTH Revival of pvt consumption, investment critical for sustaining post-COVID growth: RBI New Delhi: Amid uncertainties arising out of the second wave of COVID-19, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said that a durable revival of private consumption and investment would be critical for sustaining economic growth post-pandemic.

DEL63 NBA-IT RULES News broadcasters demand exemption from new IT rules New Delhi: The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) Thursday urged the government to 'exempt and exclude' the traditional television news media and its extended presence on the digital news platforms from the ambit of the IT Rules 2021, saying it is already 'sufficiently regulated' by various statutes, laws, guidelines, codes and regulations.

DEL43 BJP-VACCINE-KEJRIWAL Covid: BJP says pvt hospitals procured more vaccines than Delhi govt, slams Kejriwal New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday said private hospitals in Delhi have procured more Covid vaccines than the Delhi government has done on its own as it sought to put the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation in the dock over its inoculation programme and claims about ramping up oxygen production in the city. LEGAL LGD4 DL-HC-FARMERS Plea for SIT probe into attack on protesting farmers' camp: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea for an independent probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into an alleged attack on farmers camped on the outskirts of the national capital in protest against agri laws on January 29.

LGD15 DL-HC-BLACK FUNGUS-LD IMPORT HC allows duty free import of drug to treat black fungus till Centre decides on waiver New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed duty free import of Amphotericin B, used for treating black fungus patients, primarily those affected by it after recovering from COVID-19, on furnishing of a bond by the importers till the Centre takes a final decision on waiving the customs duty on it.

FOREIGN FGN23 US-VIRUS-BIDEN-LD PROBE Biden directs intelligence agencies to redouble efforts to trace origins of COVID-19 Washington: President Joe Biden has ordered the US intelligence agencies to redouble their efforts in investigating the emergence of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and report back to him in 90 days, amid growing controversy about the virus's origins from a bio laboratory in China. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 VIRUS-WHO-VARIANT B.1.617 COVID19 variant, first detected in India, now found in 53 countries: WHO United Nations/Geneva: The B.1.617 COVID-19 variant, first detected in India, has now been found in 53 countries, according to the WHO, which noted that India recorded a 23 per cent decrease in the number of new cases in the last seven days but they were still the highest in the world. By Yoshita Singh FGN34 US-LD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC for comprehensive dialogue with Biden administration Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here on Wednesday for a series of meetings with senior US officials during which they are expected to review the progress made in bilateral ties in the first 100 days of the Biden administration and lay the groundwork for the future.

By Lalit K Jha FGN29 JAISHANKAR-POLITICS There is a political effort to depict our current government in a certain way: Jaishankar New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that there is 'a political effort' to depict the current government in India in a certain way and there is a difference between the political imagery that has been 'concocted' and actually the governance record out there.

