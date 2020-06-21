HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: DEL35 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-LD REVIEW Armed forces told to forcefully deal with Chinese aggression along LAC New Delhi: The armed forces deployed along the 3,500-km de-facto border with China have been given 'full freedom' to give a 'befitting' response to any Chinese misadventure, government sources said after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation in eastern Ladakh at a meeting with the top military brass on Sunday.

DEL36 PM-2NDLD YOGA DAY World now feeling need for yoga more than ever, it's helping COVID patients defeat disease: Modi New Delhi: The world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

DEL32 UKD-NEPAL-PROPAGANDA Nepal's FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs Pithoragarh (U’Khand): Nepal’s FM radio channels close to the border with India are broadcasting propaganda to back Kathmandu’s claim on Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, residents in India’s border villages said.

DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 4 lakh with highest single-day spike of 15,413 cases New Delhi: Eight days after recording three lakh COVID-19 cases, India went past the four lakh-mark on Sunday with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL29 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER 3 militants killed in encounter with security forces in Srinagar Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Sunday, police said.

MDS6 TN-LOCKDOWN-CHENNAI Chennai comes to a standstill on first 'Sunday shutdown' Chennai: The first 'Sunday shutdown' with exception only for hospitals and allied health services brought Chennai and suburbs to a standstill while the city's civic body said its fever camps to help detect coronavirus cases have evoked tremendous response from the people.

DEL5 PREZ-YOGA DAY Amid COVID, Yoga can help keep body fit and mind serene: Prez New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DEL27 VIRUS-FRONTLINE MEDICOS-LIFE Life through a COVID prism: Nurses, docs walk tightrope between work and home New Delhi: Being trapped inside PPE suits for six hours is tough, battling the fear of contracting COVID-19 tougher and not meeting children, spouses or parents for weeks the toughest. But that is what they signed up for and that is what they do, say the doughty doctors and nurses at the AIIMS Trauma Centre. By Manish Sarmah.

DEL37 RLYS-COVID COACHES-HEAT Bio-toilets and oxygen cylinders for COVID coaches, but Rlys wonders how to beat the heat New Delhi: Equipped with handheld showers, mosquito nets, bio-toilets, power sockets, oxygen cylinders and more, the Railways’ COVID-care coaches have it all to keep patients comfortable – but only if they can withstand the summer heat trapped inside the metal 'boxes'. By Ananya Sengupta DEL38 DL-LD ECLIPSE Cloudy skies hamper viewing of annular eclipse in Delhi New Delhi: As clouds shrouded the skies in the national capital on Sunday, there was no clear view for sky gazers of the annular solar eclipse, wherein the Sun appears like a ring of fire.

FOREIGN FGN35 US-INDIA-LD CHINA Sino-India border situation 'very tough', US talking to India and China to help them out: Trump Washington: Amidst the 'very tough' standoff at the China-India border, US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is talking to both countries to 'help them' resolve their ongoing tensions. By Lalit K Jha FGN32 UK-3RDLD STABBINGS UK park stabbings that killed 3 declared terrorist attack London, Jun 21 (PTI) UK counter-terrorism officers on Sunday declared a stabbing rampage by a Libyan-origin man in a park in the English town of Reading that left three people dead as a terrorist attack. By Aditi Khanna FGN30 VIRUS-CHINA Beijing tests millions for COVID-19, PepsiCo suspends ops after workers test positive Beijing: Food and beverage giant PepsiCo has suspended operations in Beijing after some of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, where the city officials are conducting COVID-19 tests on millions, especially employees of restaurants, food delivery services and market vendors. By K J M Varma FGN26 US-TRUMP-BIDEN-RALLY Biden is ‘helpless puppet’ of radical left, says Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has kicked off his re-election campaign with a rally in Oklahoma where he launched a frontal attack on his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, describing him as a “helpless puppet” of the radical left. By Lalit K Jha. PTI IJT