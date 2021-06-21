HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL25 LD YOGA Modi terms yoga ray of hope in pandemic, announces app as world celebrates Yoga Day New Delhi: Yoga is a ray of hope and source of strength in the fight against Covid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as tens of thousands of people across the globe touched their toes, stretched towards the skies and breathed in and out mindfully to mark the seventh International Day of Yoga.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days New Delhi: India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

BOM8 GJ-LD SHAH-VACCINATION Centre to increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination in July-August: Amit Shah Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the central government has decided to increase the pace of vaccination against COVID-19 in July and August.

DEL17 JK-LD ENCOUNTER Top LeT terrorist among 3 killed in encounter in J-K's Baramulla Srinagar: One of the most wanted militants Mudasir Pandit and a Pakistani ultra were among three terrorists killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Monday.

DEL38 PAWAR-KISHOR MEETING Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Sharad Pawar New Delhi: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar here, their second meeting this month amid heightened speculation about the possible formation of a Third Front to take on the BJP.

MDS8 TN-GOVERNOR-EXPERTS-PANEL TN will have panel comprising experts like Duflo, Raghuram Rajan for economic rebound: Governor Chennai: An Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister would be constituted with leading experts including Nobel laureate Prof Esther Duflo, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit said here on Monday in his customary address to the Assembly. DES20 NCR-TWITTER-PROBE Elderly man's communal video case: Twitter India MD wants to join probe virtually Ghaziabad: The Twitter India managing director has offered to join through video conference the Ghaziabad police probe into the circulation of a communally sensitive video clip of an elderly Muslim man on the social media platform, officials said on Monday.

Story continues

LEGAL LGC2 WB-HC-VIOLENCE HC dismisses Bengal govt's plea, NHRC to probe post-poll violence Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday dismissed the West Bengal government's plea for recalling its order that directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to examine all cases of alleged human rights violations in post-poll violence in the state.

LGD1 SC-VIRUS-EX GRATIA-RESERVE SC reserves verdict on Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia compensation to kin of COVID-19 deceased New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday reserved verdict on the pleas seeking directions that ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh be paid to the families of those who have died of COVID-19.

FOREIGN FGN18 US-BIDEN-LD AFGHAN Biden to meet with Ghani at White House amid US troop pullout from Afghanistan Washington: President Joe Biden would meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his chief peacemaker Dr Abdullah Abdullah at the White House on Friday for the first face-to-face interaction ahead of the withdrawal of the remaining US and NATO forces from the war-torn country by September 11. By Lalit K Jha FGN12 UNCTAD-INDIA-REPORT India receives $64 bln FDI in 2020, fifth largest recipient of inflows in world: UN United Nations: India received USD 64 billion in Foreign Direct Investment in 2020, the fifth largest recipient of inflows in the world, according to a UN report which said the COVID-19 second wave in the country weighs heavily on the country's overall economic activities but its strong fundamentals provide “optimism” for the medium term. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPF16 SPO-CRI-WTC-IND-NZ-DELAY WTC final: Start of Day 4 delayed due to rain Southampton: The start of fourth day's play in the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand was delayed due to rain on Monday. PTI HDA