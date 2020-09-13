HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DELHI DEL5 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

CAL7 BH-RAGHUVANSH-DEATH Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at AIIMS, Delhi Patna: Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at AIIMS, Delhi on Sunday, a close aide said.

CAL18 BH-LD PM Modi hails Bihar as 'powerhouse' of talent, inaugurates 3 petro projects ahead of polls Patna: In the run up to the assembly polls in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated three petroleum sector projects, gave a big thumbs up to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and reached out to voters, calling the state a 'powerhouse of talent'.

DEL7 SHAH-AIIMS HM Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for complete medical check up New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has been admitted to AIIMS here for 1-2 days for a complete medical check up before the Parliament session begins, hospital authorities said on Sunday.

DEL18 VIRUS-HEALTH RECOVERED PATIENTS Yoga, chyawanprash part of new management protocol for recovered COVID-19 patients New Delhi: Yogasana, Pranayama, meditation and intake of chyawanprash are among some of the suggestions given by the Union Health Ministry in its new management protocol for patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

DEL11 LOCKDOWN-MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS Stress, self-injuries and suicide: India battles mental health crisis as COVID tally spikes New Delhi: Hemmed inside their homes for months on end as a pandemic raged outside, millions of people are emerging timorously into a world that has drastically changed -- an uneasy adjustment process resulting in a spectrum of mental health issues ranging from depression to that final step, suicide.

DEL16 NEET-EXAM CENTRES Masks, sanitiser and staggered entry: NEET begins amid strict precautions in view of COVID-19 New Delhi: Medical entrance exam NEET began on Sunday amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic at over 3,800 centres across the country with students queuing up as per their designated time slots, adhering to social distancing norms.

DEL19 BOOK-JAISHANKAR Greater acceptance of multipolarity, mutuality key to more settled Sino-India ties: Jaishankar New Delhi: The key to a more settled Sino-Indian relationship is a greater acceptance by both countries of multipolarity and mutuality, building on a larger foundation of global rebalancing, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

DEL21 CONG-SESSION Cong, other parties to oppose 4 legislations govt proposes to bring in Parl to replace ordinances New Delhi: The Congress and other opposition parties will oppose four of the 11 legislations the government proposes to bring in the monsoon session of Parliament in place of ordinances issued earlier and expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reply to their concerns.

BOM10 MH-LD UDDHAV Conspiracy to malign Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray Mumbai: Facing flak from detractors on both political and coronavirus fronts, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said a conspiracy is afoot to malign Maharashtra.

DEL28 DL-SLUM-RAILWAY TRACKS Delhi slum eviction: COVID pandemic took away everything, now roof being taken away, say residents New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic took away her family's livelihood and now 48-year-old Veeramma fears she will lose her roof in the wake of the Supreme Court ordering the removal of 48,000 slum dwellings along railway tracks in Delhi. By Gaurav Saini Legal LGD1 SC-LAW-RULES Seeking to study law at 77, woman challenges BCI rule on fixing age limit for admission New Delhi: Aspiring to study law, a 77-year old woman has approached the Supreme Court challenging the fresh BCI rules prescribing an upper age limit of 30 for admission.

Business DCM10 BIZ-INFLATION-CEA Retail inflation to come down with easing of lockdowns: CEA New Delhi: Attributing the rise in inflation to supply-side frictions, Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian has exuded confidence that retail inflation will come down in the days ahead with the easing of lockdowns.

