HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5pm: NATION: DEL43 SINOINDIA-FACEOFF-LD TALKS Eastern Ladakh standoff: India, China hold second round of Lt Gen-level talks New Delhi: Indian and Chinese militaries are holding a second round of Lt General-level talks on Monday in an attempt to lower the temperature following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley last week that left 20 Indian Army personnel dead, official sources said.

DEL27 JK-2NDLD SHELLING Army jawan killed as Pakistani troops shell forward areas along LoC, IB in J-K Jammu: An Army jawan was killed on Monday in unprovoked Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, raising the number of soldiers who fell to cross-border firing this month to four, officials said.

DEL20 SINOINDIA-LD MANMOHAN PM must be mindful of implications of his words: Manmohan Singh on Ladakh face-off New Delhi: In his first remarks on the Ladakh face-off, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said PM Narendra Modi must be mindful of the implications of his words and cannot allow China to use them as a vindication of its position.

DEL48 BJP-LD MANMOHAN BJP Prez Nadda lashes out at Manmohan Singh for remarks on Ladakh face-off New Delhi: In a scathing counter-attack on Manmohan Singh, BJP president J P Nadda said on Monday that he as prime minister 'abjectly surrendered' hundreds of square kilometres of India's land to China and presided over 600 incursions made by the neighbouring country between 2010 and 2013.

CAL3 MZ-LD QUAKE Cracks on roads, houses damaged as 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Mizoram, PM assures help Aizawl: An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Mizoram in the early hours of Monday, causing damage to houses and cracks on roads at several places, an official said.

DEL42 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL Delhi govt to give pulse oximeters to those in home isolation: CM Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Monday that his government will give pulse oximeters to the COVID-19 patients under home isolation in the city and said the number of coronavirus tests has increased by three times in the national capital.

DEL53 INDIA-RIC-JAISHANKAR Jaishankar to join Chinese, Russian foreign ministers at RIC meet on Tuesday New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join his Chinese and Russian counterparts at a virtual conference of the Russia-India-China trilateral on Tuesday, against the backdrop of New Delhi's frayed ties with Beijing over the Galwan Valley clashes.

BOM7 MH-CHINA-PROJECTS-GOVT Maha govt to maintain status quo on MoUs with Chinese firms Mumbai: There will be status quo with regard to the MoUs, worth more than Rs 5,000 crore, the Maharashtra government had signed with three Chinese companies on June 15, Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Monday, a move that comes in the backdrop of the Ladakh clash.

LEGAL: LGD24 SC-PURI YATRA-ALLOW SC indicates nod to Puri’s Rath Yatra, to leave micro-management to Centre, state and temple trust New Delhi: The Supreme Court indicated on Monday it would allow Puri’s Rath Yatra, scheduled to start from June 23, saying it cannot 'micro-manage' the rituals and left it to the wisdom of state, the Centre and temple management to deal with that issue.

LGM1 TN-HC-HONOUR-ACQUITTAL Madras HC sets aside death sentence of five accused in TN honour killing case; girl's father acquitted Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday acquitted the prime accused and modified the death sentence awarded to five others to life imprisonment in 2016 honour killing of a 22-year old man in full public view in Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu.

BUSINESS: DEL23 BIZ-RELIANCE-MCAP Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to hit USD 150 bn market cap New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Monday became the first Indian firm to hit a market valuation of USD 150 billion helped by a continuous rally in its share price.

MDS3 BIZ-SINOINDIA-CHINGARI APP TikTok competitor Chingari witnesses 5 lakh downloads: Developers Bengaluru: Indian social app Chingari, billed as the 'desi' alternative to the Chinese short entertainment video sharing platform TikTok, on Monday claimed it has recorded five lakh downloads in just 72 hours in the backdrop of boycott Chinese products calls.

Story continues