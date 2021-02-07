Highlights

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL48 2ND LD UKD-GLACIER-FLOOD Massive flood as glacier breaks off at Joshimath, 150 labourers feared dead Dehradun/New Delhi: A part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

DEL30 GLACIER-FLOODS PM PM Modi reviews flood situation in U'khand, says nation prays for everyone's safety there New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand following floods caused by a glacier burst at Joshimath in Chamoli district, and took stock of the rescue and relief work underway.

CAL8 AS-LD PM Modi claims conspiracy to defame Indian tea, pitches for tech institutions teaching in mother tongue Dhekiajuli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday claimed an international conspiracy has been hatched to 'defame' Indian tea, on a visit to Assam, a major producer of the brew.

MDS5 KA-PRESIDENT-LD HEALTHCARE Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages: President Kovind Bengaluru: The health sector's evolution calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he noted that healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo change at all stages.

DEL34 BIZ-FM FM rejects Opposition charge of 'selling family silver'; says govt wants some PSUs to do well Mumbai: Rejecting the Opposition's charge of 'selling family silver', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government has devised a clear strategy on divestment for the first time so that taxpayers' money is spent wisely.

DEL6 VIRUS-LD CASES Over 12k COVID-19 cases reported in one day, 78 new fatalities recorded New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,26,363 with 12,059 new infections being reported in a day, while the daily deaths fell below 100 for the third time this month, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

Story continues

BOM6 MP-FARMERS-TOMAR Farmers' protest limited to certain area: Agri minister Tomar Gwalior: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday said the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's three new farm laws is limited to a certain area, and expressed hope to break the deadlock over the issue soon.

DEL24 JK-YOUTHS Alarm raised after some Kashmiri youths travelling to Pakistan on visa infiltrate with terrorists Srinagar, Feb 7 (PTI) Nearly 100 Kashmiri youths, who travelled to Pakistan on valid visas for short durations, have either not come back or have disappeared after their return in last three years, raising an alarm within security agencies which fear that they could be possible sleeper cells of terror groups operating from across the border. By Sumir Kaul DEL27 BAGHEL-RAHUL Rahul Gandhi only leader who can take on mantle of Congress presidentship: Bhupesh Baghel New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi is the only leader who can take on the mantle of the Congress presidentship as he is the one who has been taking a strong stand on important issues without bowing to government's pressure, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said, amid a growing chorus within the party seeking Gandhi's return to the helm. By Barun Jha and Asim Kamal DEL42 BIZ-MGNREGA-THAKUR Govt may increase MGNREGA spend if need arises: Anurag Thakur New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The government would not hesitate to increase the spend under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Programme if the need arises in the future, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur has said. By Kumar Dipankar LEGAL LGD4 SC-NCB SC seeks explanation from NCB for delay in filing plea against HC verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court has termed as “atrocious” the manner in which a “sensitive matter” of narcotics has been sought to be prosecuted, and directed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to give an explanation over the delay in filing a plea against the Rajasthan High Court verdict in the case.

LGD1 UP-COURT-MATHURA-KRISHNA Plea for removal of Mathura's Shahi Idgah mosque: Court issues notices Mathura: A Mathura court has issued notices to the Shahi Idgah Masjid management committee and others, seeking their stands on a fresh plea for the removal of a 17th-century mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna in the Katra Keshav Dev temple complex here.

FOREIGN FGN4 VIRUS-UK-OXFORD-VACCINE Oxford/AstraZeneca jab effective against UK Covid variant, study finds London: The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and produced by AstraZeneca has shown efficacy against the UK variant of the coronavirus, according to an ongoing study by researchers. By Aditi Khanna FGN2 MYANMAR-PROTESTS Thousands protest army takeover in Myanmar's biggest city Yangon: Thousands of people rallied against the military takeover in Myanmar's biggest city on Sunday and demanded the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was toppled by the army that also imposed an internet blackout. PTI TDS TDS