HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL45 PM-LD-VACCINE World waiting for India's vaccines, watching how it runs world's biggest vaccination drive: PM New Delhi: Noting India's image as the world's pharmacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday it is ready with two locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to 'protect' humanity, and asserted the world is not only waiting for them but also watching as to how the nation runs the globe's biggest vaccination programme.

DEL40 MEA-PRAVASI-LD JAISHANKAR Jaishankar invites diaspora to be part of India's efforts to build stronger capabilities New Delhi: An India with greater capacities can be an additional engine of growth for the global economy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday as he invited the Indian diaspora to be part of the country's efforts to emerge stronger from the coronavirus crisis.

DEL38 BIZ-SAILORS-MANDAVIYA 23 Indian sailors stuck in China to return on Jan 14: Mandaviya New Delhi: Twenty-three Indian sailors stuck in China will return on January 14, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

DEL54 DEF-SINOINDIA-LD SOLDIER Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier who transgressed across LAC in Ladakh, second such incident in 3 months New Delhi: In a second such incident in nearly three months, a Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on Friday morning after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), official sources said on Saturday.

DEL55 VIRUS-VACCINATION COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off in India on Jan 16 New Delhi: India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 and priority will be given to nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers, the government said on Saturday.

DEL30 DL-LD BIRD FLU Bird flu scare: 24 crows found dead in Jasola park, 10 ducks die at Sanjay Lake New Delhi: Amid bird flu scare in the national capital, at least 24 crows have been found dead at a district park in south Delhi's Jasola in the past three days and 10 ducks have died at the famous Sanjay Lake, officials said on Saturday.

DEL28 VIRUS-POSITIVITY RATE 15 states, UTs have positivity rate below national average New Delhi: A total of 15 states and Union Territories have a cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate below the national average of 5.79 per cent with Bihar having the lowest positivity rate of 1.44 per cent, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

DEL26 UK VARIANT POSITIVE New strain coronavirus cases go up to 90 in India New Delhi: The number of people infected with the new UK-linked variant of coronavirus has gone up to 90 in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday DEL25 AVI-LD WOMEN-COCKPIT All-woman cockpit crew to fly historic inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight New Delhi: An all-woman cockpit crew will fly into Indian aviation history on Saturday when it operates the inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru flight, going over the North Pole and taking the Atlantic route to reach the Karnataka capital at the other end of the world.

BOM16 MH-FIRE-BABIES-CM Probe ordered, guilty will be punished: CM on Bhandara fire Mumbai: Terming the death of ten infants in a fire at a government hospital at Bhandara in the early hours of Saturday as 'heart-wrenching', Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the guilty shall not be spared.

DEL44 CBI-COASTAL-FRAUD CBI books Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd in over Rs 4,736 cr bank fraud New Delhi: The CBI has booked Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects Ltd and its directors in connection with over Rs 4,736 crore bank fraud in a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India, officials said on Saturday.

FOREIGN FGN28 PAK-JEM-AZHAR Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court asks police to arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar by Jan 18 Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has asked the Counter Terrorism Department of Punjab Police to arrest banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar by January 18 in a terror financing case, a court official said on Saturday. By M Zulqernain FGN26 US-HARRIS-ECONOMY Need to build back US economy better so that it lifts up everyone: Harris Washington: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said that there is a need to build back the economy better so that it lifts up everyone as the world’s largest economy has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN25 TRUMP-TWITTER-REPUBLICANS-REAX US is not China, say Republicans condemning Twitter for permanently suspending Trump's account Washington: Several Republican leaders, including popular Indian- American politician Nikki Haley, have condemned Twitter for permanently deactivating outgoing President Donald Trump's account, saying that the 'US is not China'. By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPF22 SPO-CRI-BCCI-COMPLAINT Bumrah and Siraj allegedly abused racially, BCCI lodges complaint with match referee Sydney: The BCCI on Saturday lodged a formal complaint with ICC match referee David Boon after Indian team players, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, were allegedly racially abused by a drunk spectator here during the third day of third Test against Australia PTI SRY