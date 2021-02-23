HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL21 PM-LD HEALTH BUDGET India's health sector overcame trial by fire during COVID-19: PM New Delhi: The prestige of India's health sector and trust in it has increased manifold across the globe after it successfully overcame the trial by fire during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday and asserted that time has come to take accessibility and affordability in healthcare to the next level.

CAL17 LD PM-IIT Modi warns against dangers of climate change, says disaster resilient infra need of hour Kharagpur (WB): Warning against the dangers of climate change and natural disasters like the one in Uttarakhand recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday asked the IITs to develop disaster resilient infrastructure that can withstand their effects.

BOM5 GJ-CIVIC POLLS-COUNTING Gujarat civic polls: Counting underway, BJP leading Ahmedabad: Counting is underway for elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat and the BJP is leading after winning 40 seats so far out of the total 576, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Tuesday.

DEL25 VIRUS-DL-CENTRES MHA directs closure of two special Delhi COVID centres as cases decline New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has directed a phased closure of two special and temporary COVID care centres in the city in view of 'continuous decline' in coronavirus cases, officials said on Tuesday.

CAL14 WB-CBI-LD ABHISHEK CBI examines TMC MP Abhishek's wife in coal pilferage case Kolkata: A CBI team examined Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira on Tuesday in connection with the coal pilferage case, officials said.

DEL30 DL-FARMERS-POLICE-POSTERS Agitating farmer unions object to Delhi Police posters at Tikri protest site New Delhi: Agitating farmer union on Tuesday objected to Delhi Police putting posters that allegedly warned off protesters at the Tikri border site, even as the force claimed these were not new and only informed the protesters that they would not be allowed to enter the national capital.

LEGAL: LGD13 DL-COURT-TOOLKIT-DISHA Toolkit case: Delhi court grants bail to Disha Ravi New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media related to the farmers' protest.

LGD4 DL-COURT-TERROR Delhi court frames terror charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi New Delhi: A Delhi court has framed terrorism, sedition and other charges against Kashmiri separatist Aasiya Andrabi and her two associates for allegedly waging war against the government of India and conspiring to commit terror acts in the country.

BOM9 MH-HC-VARAVARA RAO Varavara Rao gets bail in Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case Nagpur: The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail on medical grounds to ailing poet-activist Varavara Rao in connection with a 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

BUSINESS: DEL19 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE HIKE Petrol nears Rs 91/litre mark in Delhi, above Rs 97 in Mumbai New Delhi: Petrol price on Tuesday neared the Rs 91 per litre mark in the national capital and diesel crossed Rs 81 a litre, as fuel prices were hiked again after a two-day pause.

DEL28 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher; ONGC rallies 6 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Tuesday amid high volatility and tepid cues from global markets.

FOREIGN: FGN45 AUS-FACEBOOK-2NDLD NEWS Facebook to restore news services in Australia Melbourne: Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said it will restore news services in Australia after it reached a revised agreement with the government on the proposed media bargaining laws, which aim to make technology companies pay for hosting news content. By Natasha Chaku FGN39 VIRUS-LANKA-VACCINES Sri Lanka orders 13.5 mn AstraZeneca doses, likely to drop Chinese vaccines Colombo: Sri Lanka has ordered 13.5 million Oxford AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines in addition to the 500,000 doses gifted by India, and the country may not use Chinese vaccines in the second phase of immunisation, a government spokesman said on Tuesday. PTI DIV DIV