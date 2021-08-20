HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: BOM3 GJ-MODI Destructive, terror forces can dominate for some time, but their existence not permanent: PM Modi Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that destructive forces and people who follow the ideology of creating empires through terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is not permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever.

DEL24 VIRUS-LD DELTA-INSACOG Breakthrough infections in India show high proportion of Delta variant of SARS-CoV2 New Delhi: Breakthrough infections of coronavirus cases comprise a very high prosportion of the Delta variant, the INSACOG, a genome sequencing government consortium of laboratories, has said.

DEL39 CBI-WB-VIOLENCE CBI seeks from WB DGP details of murder, rape cases reported during post-poll violence in state New Delhi: The CBI has written to the West Bengal director general of police to provide details of all cases of murder, attempt to murder and rape reported during post-poll violence in the state, officials said on Friday.

DEL35 DL-OXYGEN SHORTAGE-SISODIA Centre wants states to say there were no deaths due to oxygen shortage: Sisodia New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has again rejected the Delhi government's proposal to form a panel to 'investigate deaths due to oxygen shortage' in the national capital.

DEL40 AVI-HORROR-IC814 Images from Kabul airport reminds me of Kandahar horror: IC814 pilot New Delhi: The images of Kabul airport in the past few days remind him of the horror he experienced 22 years ago, according to Devi Sharan, who was captain of the Indian Airlines flight IC814 that was hijacked in December 1999 and taken to Kandahar in Afghanistan.

DEL17 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Encounter in J-K's Pulwama, two militants killed Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants -- part of a hit squad of the outfit responsible for civilian killings -- were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said here.

Story continues

DEL22 INDIAN-STUDENTS-LD CANADA Indians with travel plans to Canada struggling with the norm to take RTPCR test in third country New Delhi: A flight from India to Dubai, a nine-hour layover to take a flight to Barcelona, from there to Mexico and a two-day stay for an RT-PCR test, and then finally a plane to Vancouver - that's what it took 19-year-old Lareina Kumar before she arrived at the university of her dreams in Canada.

DEL25 BIZ-FACEBOOK-RAHUL GANDHI Facebook removes Rahul Gandhi's post for policy violation New Delhi: After Twitter, Facebook has removed a content posted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that identified the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi, saying it violated the social media platform's policies.

DEL32 CONG-RAJIV GANDHI Rajiv Gandhi's farsighted policies helped build modern India: Rahul New Delhi: The Congress on Friday paid rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth anniversary, with Rahul Gandhi saying that the former prime minister was a man with a tremendous vision, whose farsighted policies helped build modern India.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Active cases lowest in 150 days New Delhi: India logged 36,571 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,23,58,829, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.54 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

BOM11 CG-NAXAL-ATTACK Chhattisgarh: Assistant commandant among two ITBP personnel killed in Naxal attack Narayanpur: An assistant commandant of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and his colleague were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, a senior police official said.

LEGAL LGD10 DL-COURT-WRESTLER Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case: Accused asks court to expedite proceedings in interest of justice New Delhi: One of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case involving Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in which a wrestler died has moved a Delhi court seeking the proceedings in the matter to be expedited in the “interest of justice”.

FOREIGN: FGN34 US-TALIBAN-LD WEAPONS Republican senators seek accountability from Biden admin for US military equipment seized by Taliban Washington: Over two dozen Republican senators have sought accountability from the Biden administration over billions of dollars worth of US sensitive military equipment seized by the Taliban in Afghanistan and warned about the possibility of the insurgents seeking help from countries like Russia, Pakistan, Iran and China to use them. By Lalit K Jha FGN35 PAK-AFGHAN-QURESHI Pakistan determined to play 'positive role' in Afghanistan: Qureshi Islamabad: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said Pakistan is determined to play a 'positive role' in Afghanistan as he appealed to the Taliban insurgents and former rulers of the war-ravaged country to formulate an all-inclusive political government after mutual consultations. By Sajjad Hussain PTI KJ