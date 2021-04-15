HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: Over 2 lakh fresh cases in India, record increase in daily infections New Delhi: India added a record over 2 lakh new COVID-19 infections in a day pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564, while the active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL45 DL-VIRUS-LD CURFEW-KEJRIWAL COVID: CM announces weekend curfew in Delhi; malls, gyms, spas to be closed New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

DEL44 VACCINE-EMERGENCY LD APPROVALS Foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines: Decision on emergency use applications to be taken in 3 days New Delhi: India's drug regulator will take a decision on applications seeking approval for restricted emergency use of foreign produced COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from the date of submission, the government said on Thursday.

DEL15 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY Tika Utsav: Three states administered more than one crore vaccinations New Delhi: Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccinations during the four-day 'Tika Utsav', the health ministry said on Thursday.

DEL13 VIRUS-OXYGEN-AVAILABILITY Centre asks states to make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday asked states to make rational use of medical oxygen and ensure there is no wastage while stressing that there is sufficient stock of oxygen in the country.

DEL34 DIALOGUE-AUS-MORRISON Like-minded countries should act cohesively to protect interests in Indo-Pacific: Australian PM New Delhi: The Indo-Pacific region has become the epicentre of strategic competition and like-minded nations need to act more consistently and cohesively to protect their shared interests in the face of multiple challenges, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Story continues

DEL12 RAHUL-VIRUS Government only indulging in sham of COVID 'vaccine festival', Rahul Gandhi alleges New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation and alleged that it is only indulging in a 'sham' of a 'vaccine festival'.

DEL36 DEF-LD PAKISTAN-BOAT Coast guard, ATS apprehend boat carrying 8 Pakistanis, 30 kg heroin near Gujarat New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard along with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad apprehended a fishing boat, carrying eight Pakistani nationals and 30 kg of heroin, near Kutch district's Jakhau coast on Thursday, an official statement said.

DEL39 UKD-VIRUS-LD KUMBH Over 1,700 test positive for COVID-19 in Kumbh Mela over 5-day period Dehradun/Rishikesh: Over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases.

CAL4 WB-2NDLD CONG CANDIDATE Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital Kolkata: Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.

LEGAL LGD3 SC-ISRO SPY-REPORT SC asks CBI to conduct further probe into role of erring cops in ISRO espionage case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday ordered that the report of a high-level committee on the role of erring police officials in 1994 espionage case relating to ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan be given to the CBI and directed the agency to conduct further investigation on the issue.

LGD13 DL-HC-2NDLD MARKAZ HC allows 50 people to offer namaz 5 times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.

BUSINESS DEL35 BIZ-LD INFLATION WPI inflation spikes to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March New Delhi: The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to over 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices. FOREIGN FGN7 US-AFGHAN-BIDEN-TROOPS US President Biden announces complete troop withdrawal from Afghanistan Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year, thus bringing to end the country's longest war, spanning across two decades. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 US-INDIA-AFGHAN-LD EXPERTS US, NATO troops pulling out of Afghanistan will raise tremendous concerns for India, say experts Washington: After the withdrawal of the US and NATO troops from Afghanistan by September 11, India will have tremendous concern on the resurgence of the Taliban and the war-torn country being used as a safe haven for terrorists, according to experts here. By Lalit K Jha FGN20 VIRUS-US-INDIA-VACCINES-WTO US remains non-committal on India's move to get TRIPS waiver to COVID vaccines at WTO Washington: The US remained non-committal on the move by India and South Africa to get Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver for COVID-19 vaccine before the WTO so that the doses are accessible and affordable to low- and middle-income countries. By Lalit K Jha. PTI HDA