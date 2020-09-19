HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL14 NIA-QAEDA-2NDLD ARREST NIA arrests 9 al-Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala: Spokesperson New Delhi/Kolkata: Foiling an attempt by internationally banned terror group al-Qaeda to set up a base in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) swooped on its cadres in West Bengal and Kerala and arrested nine of them, an official spokesperson said on Saturday.

DEL5 VIRUS-LD-CASES COVID-19: India's single-day recoveries exceed fresh cases as record 95,880 recuperate New Delhi: India's single-day recovery outstripped the number of new infections as nearly 96,000 people recuperated from the novel coronavirus, even as the total caseload went past 53 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL10 VIRUS-RECOVERIES India overtakes US to bag top spot in terms of COVID-19 recoveries New Delhi: 'In a landmark global achievement', India has overtaken the US and become the top country in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, the health ministry said on Saturday.

DEL22 VIRUS-PAR-SESSION COVID-19: LS floor leaders likely to meet later in the day to discuss curtailment of session New Delhi: The government is contemplating curtailing the ongoing Monsoon Session in view of the rising COVID-19 cases amongst MPs, but nothing has been finalised so far, sources said on Saturday.

DEL12 RSQ-RAIL-SHRAMIK-DEATHS 97 people died while travelling on Shramik Special trains: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal New Delhi: The government has informed the Rajya Sabha that 97 people died on board the Shramik Specials, admitting for the first time that migrant labourers lost their lives in the trains which were run to ferry them during the COVID-19 lockdown.

DEL25 DL-CHINESE-INTEL-JOURNALIST Arrested scribe Rajeev Sharma was passing info on India's border strategy to Chin ese: Police New Delhi: Delhi Police on Saturday said arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was allegedly passing sensitive information about India's border strategy and Army deployment to Chinese intelligence.

PAR10 RS-LD IBC Insolvency proceedings against corporate debtors, personal guarantors can go together: FM New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said law provides for carrying out insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings against corporate debtors as well personal guarantors together.

PAR9 RS-HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL Rajya Sabha passes bill to punish those attacking healthcare workers New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed a legislation that provides for up to five years in jail for those attacking doctors and healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 outbreak or during any situation akin to the current pandemic.

PAR13 RS-EPIDEMIC-BILL-OPPN Opposition attacks govt on several issues in RS: COVID-19, ordinances, migrants New Delhi: Opposition parties Saturday attacked the government in the Rajya Sabha, accusing it of crossing “constitutional bars”, interfering in the affairs of states, failing to control private hospitals during the coronavirus crisis, and being unable to protect the migrant labourers and the poor.

DEL21 CONG-FARM BILLS Farm bills undermine food security system: Cong New Delhi: The farm bills brought by the government undermine the food security system, the Congress claimed on Saturday and urged opposition parties to collectively oppose the bills so that they do not become law in their present form.

PAR2 RS-ISSUES Govt should engage with int'l media to build pressure on Pakistan: Demand in RS New Delhi: A demand for the government escalating its engagements with the international media to build a global opinion against Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism and harbouring fugitives such as Dawood Ibrahim was made in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday.

Foreign FGN8 US-TRUMP-GANDHI Protesters did not even spare statue of Gandhi: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that the protesters, who went violent in the aftermath of the death of African-American George Floyd, did not spare even the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC, describing the demonstrators as a 'bunch of thugs'. By Lalit K Jha FGN14 UN-MODI-SC PM Modi's twin addresses to UNGA will be truly significant as India enters Security Council: Amb Tirumurti New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level meeting to mark 75th anniversary of the United Nations and the General Debate next week and the vision he outlines will be truly significant, especially on the eve of India entering the Security Council, according to India’s envoy to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti. By Yoshita Singh FGN18 PAK-SHARIF-POLITICS Pak’s ex-PM Sharif mulling political comeback after year-long gap Islamabad: Pakistan’s deposed premier Nawaz Sharif is set to make a comeback in active politics following a year-long absence after PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited him to virtually attend the Opposition-led multiparty conference aimed at launching a protest movement against the Imran Khan-led government on Sunday. HDA