HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL32 BIZ-LDALL-SPUTNIK India approves Sputnik V; Dr Reddy's to import vaccine from Russia New Delhi: Pharma major Dr Reddy's on Tuesday said it has received regulatory approval for emergency use of Sputnik V, which will be imported from Russia, paving the way for the third COVID vaccine in India.

DEL45 VACCINE-2NDLD APPROVAL Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries New Delhi: With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clearances in other countries.

DEL41 INDOFRANCE-TALKS EAM Jaishankar holds talks with French counterpart Le Drian New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held extensive talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, covering all aspects of the bilateral strategic ties as well as regional and global challenges.

DEL46 EC-WB-POLL-LD BJP LEADERS BJP leaders face EC's ire in W Bengal: Rahul Sinha barred from campaigning for 48 hrs; Dilip Ghosh gets notice, light rap for Suvendu Adhikari New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday barred BJP leader Rahul Sinha from campaigning for 48 hours and slapped a notice on its West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh over their 'provocative' remarks on the killing of four people in firing by CISF during poll violence in Sitalkuchi, saying such statements could have a serious impact on law and order.

CAL11 AS-POLL-AIUDF-BJP Ajmal's AIUDF claims '5-6 BJP contestants' in their touch to support Grand Alliance Guwahati/Silchar: The AIUDF on Tuesday claimed that 'five-six BJP contestants' in the just concluded Assam Assembly elections have contacted the party promising support to the Congress-led Grand Alliance of which Badruddin Ajmal's outfit is a constituent.

Story continues

MDS7 KL-LD JALEEL Kerala minister K T Jaleel resigns following Lokayukta's adverse finding Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Tuesday submitted his resignation from the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, days after the state Lokayukta's finding that he had abused his position as a public servant to favour a relative.

LEGAL: LGD7 COURT-UP-SUNNI Sunni Waqf Board moves HC against Varanasi court order Allahabad: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Tuesday moved an urgent petition before the Allahabad High Court in the Kashi Vishwanath Mandi-Gyanvapi Masjid case in which the trial court at Varanasi allowed an ASI study of the mosque on April 8.

LGD5 DL-HC-WHATSAPP-CCI Ordered probe of WhatsApp policy on competition aspect: CCI to HC New Delhi: The new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection and 'stalking' of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is therefore, an alleged abuse of dominant position, competition regulator CCI told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

BUSINESS: DEL39 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex rallies over 660 pts; Nifty reclaims 14,500 level Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded over 660 points on Tuesday, tracking strong gains in auto and financial stocks amid largely positive cues from global markets.

DEL40 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 130; silver tumbles Rs 305 New Delhi: Gold dipped Rs 130 to Rs 46,093 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday following a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN: FGN13 VIRUS-UK-TESTING Surge testing as South African COVID variant cluster found in London London: The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has said it is using a surge testing system in two areas of south London this week after it was found to have a 'significant' cluster of the faster-spreading South African variant of COVID-19. By Aditi Khanna. PTI DIV DIV