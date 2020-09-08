HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL32 LD PM India's voice becoming global, world paying more attention to us: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that not only Indian products but India's voice too is becoming more global with the world paying more attention to the country.

BOM16 MH-RHEA-ARREST Rhea Chakraborty arrested: NCB Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was on Tuesday arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with drugs- related allegations in the actor's death case, an NCB official said.

DEL35 SINOINDIA-LD ARMY Chinese troops fired shots in air, tried to close in on Indian position in eastern Ladakh: Indian Army New Delhi: The Army on Tuesday said Chinese troops fired shots in the air and attempted to close in on an Indian position in eastern Ladakh a day earlier as it rejected charges by China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) that it transgressed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

DEL48 NIA-TERRORISTS-LD PROPERTIES NIA to attach properties of designated terrorists Pannun, Nijjar of banned Khalistani outfits New Delhi: The NIA will attach immovable properties in Punjab of designated terrorists Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US-based member of the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), and Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canada-based chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, an official said on Tuesday.

DEL61 VIRUS-CASES PLATEAU-DELHI HEALTH MINISTER Rising COVID-19 cases will 'plateau' after 10-15 days; No need to panic: Delhi health Minister New Delhi: The sharp spike in COVID-19 cases in the national capital will 'plateau' after ten days or so, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said, and asserted that home isolation policy has proved a 'game changer' in taming the surge, a strategy the city government will continue to pursue. (PTI INTERVIEW) By Kunal Dutt and Gaurav Saini DEL44 RAIL-GARIB KALYAN Rlys generated over 8 lakh man-days of work under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan New Delhi: The Railways has generated more than 8 lakh man-days of work in six states, including Bihar and Rajasthan, under a rural public works scheme launched in June this year to tackle the impact of COVID-19 on migrant workers, the ministry said Tuesday.

DEL39 PM-GOVIND SWARUP Swarup's pioneering works in radio astronomy attained global commendation: PM Modi New Delhi: Paying rich tributes to Govind Swarup, the renowned radio astronomer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described him as an 'exceptional scientist' while expressing grief at his death.

DEL37 CONG-PAR-SESSION Opposition to put up joint candidate for RS deputy chairman post New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday decided that the opposition will put up a joint candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman and it will reach out to various parties in this regard.

DEL46 CPIM-GST Borrow from RBI or release money from ‘pvt trust fund’ to pay states GST dues: Yechury attacks govt New Delhi: Accusing the government of denying states their legitimate GST dues, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury Tuesday said it must borrow from the RBI or release money from “a private trust fund”, an oblique reference to the PM-CARES Fund, to pay the states.

BUSINESS DEL47 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex pares intra-day gains to end 52 pts lower; Nifty slips below 11,350 Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark Sensex pared all intra-day gains to end 52 points lower on Tuesday, tracking losses in Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and HDFC amid weak global cues.

LEGAL LGD4 RAJPUT- LAWYER FIR lodged by Mumbai Police illegal, will take serious action: Sushant's family lawyer New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Tuesday alleged that the FIR registered by Mumbai Police against Rajput's sisters and others on Rhea Chakraborty's complaint is illegal and they will take serious action in the matter.

FOREIGN FGN24 US-INDIA-ISRAEL-LD COOPERATION India, Israel and US cooperating on digital leadership & innovation Washington: India, Israel and the US have earnestly begun trilateral cooperation on digital leadership and innovation, a top American official has said, asserting that it is right that the three countries play a key role in delivering the next generation 5G technology in a way that is 'open, interoperable, reliable and secure.' By Lalit K Jha SPORTS SPD6 SPO-FOOT-ANWAR Anwar Ali's medical reports sent to AFC, defender asked to stop training New Delhi: Promising India defender Anwar Ali has been asked to stop training as his latest medical reports are being sent to the Asian Football Confederation, months after being diagnosed with a congenital heart condition, which has put a question mark on his career.

By Abhishek Hore PTI SRY