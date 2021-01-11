HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL54 VIRUS-PM MEET PM interacts with CMs over COVID-19 situation, vaccination drive New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, kicking off on January 16.

DEL50 BIZ-BIRD FLU-GOVT Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 10 states so far: Govt New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said bird flu has been confirmed in 10 states so far and stressed on increased surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos and poultry farms.

DEL28 DEF-SINOINDIA-LD SOLDIER India returns captured PLA soldier to China New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday handed back to China a soldier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), three days after apprehending him at the southern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, official sources said.

DEL15 DL-2ND LD BIRD FLU Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab test positive: Officials New Delhi: Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu cases after eight samples sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory tested positive for avian influenza.

DEL48 FARMERS-REAX Staying implementation of farm laws not a solution: Farmer leaders New Delhi: Farmer leaders on Monday said they would continue their agitation even if the government or the Supreme Court stays the implementation of the new agri laws.

DEL39 SHAH-COAL Boost in coal sector to give fillip to India's economy: Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said coal plays a key role in the country's economy and a boost in the sector will give a fillip to the Indian economy.

CAL11 AS-NADDA-RALLY BJP will return to power in Assam as it worked for all-round development of state: Nadda Silchar: BJP national president J P Nadda on Monday asserted that his party will return to power in Assam in the upcoming elections, bagging over 100 of 126 assembly seats, as the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has worked for the all-round development of the state.

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 caseload rises to 1,04,66,595 with 16,311 fresh infections New Delhi: With 16,311 new coronavirus cases being reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in around six-and-half months, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,04,66,595, while the recoveries have surged to 1,00,92,909, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

CAL6 WB-MAMATA-RALLY Country staring at food crisis because of BJP: Mamata Ranaghat (WB): The country is staring at a food crisis because of the 'adamant' approach of the BJP to the continued agitation by farmers for withdrawal of the three new farm laws, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday.

DEL51 JK-PDP-ARREST PDP youth wing president Waheed Para arrested again Srinagar: PDP youth wing president Waheed Para, who was granted bail by an NIA court Saturday, was arrested again on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over a case related to an alleged nexus involving politicians, terrorists, secessionist forces, officials said..

LEGAL LGD23 SC-LD FARMERS SC pulls up Centre, says extremely disappointed with negotiation process between govt & farmers New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday pulled up the Centre for its handling of the farmers protest against the new farm laws saying it is “extremely disappointed” with the way negotiations between them were going and it will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

LGD22 DL-HC-NURSERY ADMISSION HC asks government to consider representation on nursery admissions for upcoming session New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the Delhi government to consider a representation by a lawyer that admission of children to nursery class be postponed in the upcoming academic session of 2021-22 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD24 DL-HC-CHILD MARRIAGE Plea to declare all child marriages in Delhi as void: HC seeks AAP govt stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government on a plea to declare all child marriages performed in the national capital as void ab initio (to be treated as invalid from the outset).

FOREIGN FGN18 VIRUS-WHO-LD CHINA WHO experts' team tasked to probe origins of coronavirus to visit China on January 14 Beijing: China said on Monday that a group of experts from the WHO will arrive in the country on Thursday for a long-anticipated probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the uncertainty and delay which drew sharp criticism from the world health body. By K J M Varma FGN13 US-INDIA-TRADE-REPORT India, US negotiating on wide range of trade concerns: Congressional report Washington: India and the US are negotiating on a wide range of trade concerns, including greater access to the Indian market for American agricultural products, potentially in exchange for America restoring New Delhi's status under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), according to a Congressional report. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-DEMOCRATS-TRUMP-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT US Democrats to step up bid to impeach President Trump Washington: Democrats in the House of Representatives have stepped up their bid to impeach Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency, contending that he should be held accountable for the unprecedented mayhem by thousands of his supporters at the US Capitol. By Lalit K Jha RHL