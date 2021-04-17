HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION CAL21 WB-POLL-LD MODI TMC broken, Mamata Banerjee playing politics with the dead: PM Asansol/Gangarampur (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday claimed that the TMC has been broken in the first four phases of elections, and asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew would be vanquished by the end of polling in the state.

DEL38 SONIA-LD CWC COVID has hit with fury; despite a year to prepare, we were caught off guard again: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: With the country witnessing a massive rise in COVID-19 cases, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the Modi government of 'gross unpreparedness' and 'adhocism' in managing the crisis and suggested reducing the immunization age to 25 years and providing income support to people. MDS8 TN-2ND LD ACTOR Popular Tamil comedian Vivekh dies Chennai: Popular Tamil actor Vivekh who won the hearts of millions of people by his sharp wit and noted for his social work and promoting the cause of environmental protection died here on Saturday.

DEL37 CPI(M)-US-VACCINE US ban on export of vaccine material hampering production in India: CPI(M) New Delhi: The CPI(M) urged the US on Saturday to lift its ban on the export of vaccine material, alleging that it has hampered the production of vaccines in India due to a shortage of such materials.

DEL36 PRIYANKA-VIRUS-PM Pilot who pressed eject button during emergency: Priyanka Gandhi's dig at PM New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, describing him as the 'pilot who had his photo plastered on boarding passes only to press the eject button during an emergency'.

DEL49 BIZ-GOYAL-MAHARASHTRA Piyush Goyal attacks Maha CM over oxygen supply New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday attacked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the issue of availability of oxygen in the state, saying that Maharashtra has so far received the highest quantity of oxygen in India and the Centre is in regular touch with state governments to assess their needs.

DEL34 CYBER-LD WHATSAPP-ADVISORY Cyber agency cautions users against certain weaknesses detected in WhatsApp New Delhi: Country's cyber security agency CERT-In has cautioned WhatsApp users about certain vulnerabilities detected in the popular instant messaging app that could lead to breach of sensitive information.

DEL32 RAILWAY-VIRUS-MASK Not wearing masks on railway premises now punishable under Railway Act, fine up to Rs 500: Railways New Delhi: Not wearing masks on railway premises and in trains can attract a fine of up to Rs 500, with the national transporter now incorporating it as an offence under the Railway Act, according to an order issued on Saturday.

DEL28 VIRUS-STATES Ten states/UTs account for 79.32 pc of new COVID-19 cases: Health ministry New Delhi: Ten states and union territories, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, account for 79.32 per cent of the new coronavirus cases in the country, the Health ministry said on Saturday.

CAL18 WB-POLL-MAMATA My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe: Mamata Galsi (WB): A day after a purported audio tape -in which she is heard proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims- surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday alleged that her phone is being tapped and said she will order a CID probe into it.

DEL46 DL-VIRUS-BEDS-SISODIA Hospitals turning away COVID patients despite bed availability will face action:Sisodia New Delhi: Hospitals giving wrong information or turning away COVID-19 patients despite beds being available will face action, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

LEGAL LGD3 DL-COURT-FARMERS-LD PROTEST Red Fort violence: Court grants bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to actor-activist Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the Red Fort violence on Republic Day.

FOREIGN FGN32 LANKA-PORT-GOVT China-backed Colombo Port City no threat to Sri Lanka's sovereignty: Minister Colombo: The China-backed Port City in Colombo, which has been exempted from a series of local laws, is no threat to the country's sovereignty and would only function as “a single window facilitation of business”, a senior minister said on Saturday.

SPORTS SPD12 SPO-CRI-BCCI-DOMESTIC-CALENDAR Domestic Calendar: BCCI plans to start Ranji season in December; no Irani, Duleep Trophy this year New Delhi: The BCCI plans to kick-start its 2021-22 domestic season in September this year with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and has also allocated a three-month window to the Ranji Trophy from December after the marquee event had to be cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Bharat Sharma PTI SRY