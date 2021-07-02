HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL16 VIRUS-CENTRAL TEAM STATES Centre rushes teams to six states reporting high number of Covid cases New Delhi: The Centre on Friday deputed multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Manipur in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases being reported by these states.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 46,617 new Covid cases; national recovery rate crosses 97 pc New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL2 CHOKSI-DOMINICA-PM 'Total nonsense': Dominica PM on claims that his govt was involved in Choksi's abduction New Delhi: Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has termed 'total nonsense' the claims that his government was involved in alleged abduction of diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in Rs 13,500 crore scam in Punjab National Bank, from neighbouring Antigua and Barbuda, local media there reported.

DEL15 CHAUTALA-RELEASE O P Chautala released from Tihar Jail New Delhi: Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who was serving a 10-year prison term in a teacher recruitment scam case, was released from the Tihar Jail here on Friday after completing due formalities, prison officials said.

DEL46 JK-3RDLD ENCOUNTER Five Lashkar terrorists, Army jawan killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a district commander, and an Army jawan were killed in an encounter between the ultras and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

DEL28 DRONE-INDIAN MISSION LD PAK Drone spotted over Indian mission in Islamabad; India lodges protest New Delhi: A drone was spotted over the Indian High Commission complex in Islamabad late last week, prompting India to lodge a strong protest with Pakistan over the incident, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

DEL5 JK-DRONE-BSF BSF opens fire after Pakistani drone spotted on IB in Jammu Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday opened fire on a suspected Pakistani surveillance drone after it tried to venture into the Indian territory on the International Border here, officials said.

CAL8 WB-ASSEMBLY Ruckus by protesting BJP MLAs compel Governor to cut short inaugural speech in WB assembly Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to cut short his inaugural address to the newly constituted state assembly amid ruckus by opposition BJP over post-poll violence in the state.

CAL9 AS-AKHIL-INTERVIEW 'My case proves gross misuse of UA(P)A, NIA Act': Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi Guwahati: Describing the Special NIA Court's verdict clearing him of all charges pressed by the investigating agency as 'historic', Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi on Friday said his case proved the gross misuse of UA(P)A and NIA Act. By Trideep Lahkar DEL42 DEF-SINOINDIA-CDS India, China should be able to achieve status quo in eastern Ladakh in gradual manner: CDS New Delhi: India and China should be able to achieve status quo in eastern Ladakh in a gradual manner as both sides understand that it is in the best interest of ensuring peace and tranquillity in the region, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Friday.

DEL39 JK-DGP-DRONE Involvement of Pakistan in drone attack on IAF station cannot be ruled out: J&K DGP Jammu: The involvement of Pakistan in the drone attack on an Air Force station here cannot be ruled out as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist group based out of that country, is strongly suspected to be behind it, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Friday.

CAL2 AS-SARMA-ULFA Peace talks with ULFA (I) can progress if it drops sovereignty demand: Assam CM Guwahati: Peace talks with the banned ULFA (Independent) outfit can progress if it is prepared to discuss grievances and issues other than sovereignty, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. By Durba Ghosh DEL31 POLLUTION-VIRUS-STUDY People in states with high PM2.5 levels more likely to get COVID-19: Study New Delhi: People living in the national capital and in states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are more likely to contract COVID-19 due to prolonged exposure to high concentration of PM 2.5, according to a new pan-India study. By Gaurav Saini LEGAL LGD1 SC-MINISTER If minister not good, PM will take care, courts can't do anything: SC on plea against V K Singh New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that alleged that union minister V K Singh committed a breach of oath by giving statements with regard to India's official position on the LAC with China, saying “if a minister is not good it is for the prime minister to take care, courts can’t do anything”.

BUSINESS DEL45 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Chennai; at Rs 99 in Delhi, Kolkata New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday crossed the Rs 100- per-litre mark in Chennai as well as in some places in Punjab and Kerala after fuel prices were hiked yet again.

FOREIGN FGN20 US-DREAMERS-BILL Bipartisan legislation introduced in US Congress to protect documented dreamers Washington: A group of US lawmakers has introduced a bipartisan bill that aims to provide a pathway to permanent residency to individuals brought to America as dependents of long-term nonimmigrant visa holders, a move which will benefit several Indian children and youngsters facing self-deportation when they turn 21. By Lalit K Jha PTI HDA