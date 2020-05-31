HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Following are the top stories: NATION DEL43 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES COVID-19: India records highest single-day spike of 8,380 cases; death toll climbs to 5,164 New Delhi: India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 8,380 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,82,143, while the death toll rose to 5,164, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL23 PM-LD MANNKIBAAT Pain of poor and labourers hit hard by coronavirus crisis cannot be explained in words: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the poor and labourers have been hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis and that their pain cannot be explained in words.

DEL34 JK-TERROR Terrorist camps, launch pads in PoK full, Army's response to CFV swift and hard: Lt Gen Raju New Delhi: All the terrorist camps and around 15 launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) 'are full', according to top army commander Lt Gen B S Raju, who anticipates an increase in infiltration attempts from across the border this summer to replenish the diminishing terrorist cadres in Jammu and Kashmir. By Sumir Kaul DEL28 VIRUS LOCKDOWN CASES Fourth phase of lockdown accounts for nearly half of total COVID cases in India New Delhi: The fourth phase of the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which began on May 18, saw 85,974 COVID-19 cases till 8 am on Sunday, which is nearly half of the total cases reported in the country so far. By Payal Banerjee DEL37 AVI-AI-PILOTS AI makes it mandatory for crew to check pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative New Delhi: Air India has made it mandatory for its pilots and cabin crew members to check and confirm that their pre-flight COVID-19 test results are negative before they operate an aircraft, according to an official communication issued hours after the Delhi-Moscow flight incident involving a pilot on Saturday. By Deepak Patel DEL19 VIRUS-CSIR DG-INTERVIEW Herd immunity as COVID-19 strategy risky, countries must make timely interventions: CSIR DG New Delhi: Banking on developing herd immunity to fight coronavirus is “too large a risk” for any nation and only timely interventions can mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Shekhar Mande said. By Uzmi Athar DEL27 DEF-ARMY-VIDEO Army rejects purported video of eastern Ladakh face-off New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday rejected a video, which emerged on the social media, purportedly showing clashes between Chinese and Indian troops in eastern Ladakh.

DEL22 VIRUS-CICSE-BOARD-EXAMS Lockdown: CISCE allows class 10,12 students to change exam centre, appear for boards later New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed students to appear for the pending board exams from the city they are in at present and has also given an option to candidates to take up the exam later during compartmental tests, according to officials.

BOM5 GJ-LOCKDOWN-RELAXATIONS Guj govt eases curbs on shops, travel, banks starting Monday Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced relaxations in lockdown with efffect from Monday and decided to allow shops and businesses located outside the COVID-19 containment zones to operate without any restriction of the odd-even formula.

MDS2 TN-LOCKDOWN-EXTENSION Tamil Nadu extends coronavirus lockdown till June 30, allows partial resumption of public transport Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown till June 30, albeit with more relaxations that included partially opening up public transport and allowing more employees at the workplace.

LEGAL: LGD2 CH-HC-REMARKS Casteist remarks during phone call, away from public view, not an offence under SC/ST Act: HC Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that the use of casteist words during a phone call, away from public view, does not constitute an offence under the SC/ST Act.

BUSINESS: DEL41 BIZ-PM-CII PM Modi to share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc on Tuesday New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his vision on 'Getting Growth Back' with India Inc during an address at the annual session of industry body CII on Tuesday, sources said.

