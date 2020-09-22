HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL53 LD MPs-PROTEST ENDS Suspended RS MPs end dramatic sit-in after oppn decides to boycott House New Delhi: With the opposition deciding to boycott the remaining session of the Rajya Sabha, the eight suspended MPs on Tuesday ended their overnight sit-in inside the Parliament House complex and said they would take their fight against the farm bills to the street.

DEL35 SINOINDIA-TALKS 6th round of Sino-India military talks lasts 14 hrs; focus on defusing tensions at friction points in Ladakh New Delhi: The sixth round of military talks between India and China that lasted 14 hours focused on ways to defuse rising tensions along the treacherous and high-altitude friction points in eastern Ladakh considering the approaching harsh winter, people familiar with the developments said on Tuesday.

CAL10 AS-LD PM-CONVOCATION NEP will play key role in creating 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Modi Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the New Education Policy (NEP) announced by his government will play a key role in creating a self-reliant India and open up the education sector for facilitating greater global exposure for Indian students.

DEL31 VIRUS-PM-MEETING PM to chair COVID review meeting with CMs of seven high-burden states New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level virtual meeting with chief ministers and health ministers of seven high-burden states on Wednesday to review the COVID-19 situation.

DEL36 VIRUS-RECOVERIES COVID: Record 1.01 lakh single-day recoveries take tally of patients cured to nearly 45 lakh New Delhi: A record 1,01,468 patients recovered from COVID-19 in a single day in India, pushing the cumulative recoveries to nearly 45 lakh and the recovery rate to 80.86 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL45 VIRUS-MOE-UNIVERSITIES Covid-19: Session for freshers from Nov 1; winter, summer breaks, other vacations to be curtailed New Delhi: The delayed academic session for freshers in universities and colleges will begin from November 1, and the winter break this year, the summer vacation in 2021 and other holidays would be curtailed to compensate for the time lost, according to the University Grants Commission.

DEL43 NIA-VIOLENCE Bengaluru violence: NIA takes over probe New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe in the August violence in Bengaluru, which was triggered by a derogatory Facebook post on Prophet Muhammad allegedly by the nephew of a Congress MLA, officials said on Tuesday.

BOM9 MH-NCB-PADUKONE Drugs probe: NCB may summon Deepika Padukone if needed Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, might summon actress Deepika Padukone if needed, an official said on Tuesday.

BOM12 MH-PAWAR-NOTICE Sharad Pawar gets Income Tax notice over poll affidavits Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said the Income Tax department has served him a notice in connection with his poll affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

BOM13 MP-FARMERS-CHOUHAN MP govt announces Rs 4,000 direct cash transfer to farmers Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced that his government will transfer Rs 4,000 into the bank accounts of farmers in the state in two equal instalments in a financial year.

MDS8 KA-YEDIYURAPPA-BJP Karnataka BJP strongly refutes reports about changing Yediyurappa as CM Bengaluru: The BJP in Karnataka on Tuesday termed as baseless and misleading reports about leadership change in the state by replacing Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

MDS7 KA-DRUGS-LD NOTICE Lookout notice issued against ex-minister's son Aditya Alva in drug case Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch, which is probing the drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, has issued a lookout notice against former Minister and late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya, who is at large.

LEGAL: LGD6 SC-CBSE EXAMS SC asks CBSE, UGC to ensure admission of students giving compartment exams New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday suggested that the CBSE declare the results of compartment examination expeditiously and asked the UGC to ensure that students get admission in colleges saying “these are exceptional times”.

Story continues