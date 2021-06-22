HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL9 VIRUS-LD CASES India records less than 50k Covid cases, lowest in 91 days; active cases fall below 7L after 79 days New Delhi: India recorded less than 50,000 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 91 days, taking the total tally of cases to 2,99,77,861, while active cases fell below 7 lakh after 79 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

DEL34 JK-3RDLD POLITICS-PAGD PAGD leaders will attend meeting called by PM: Farooq Abdullah Srinagar: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will attend the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, said alliance chairperson Farooq Abdullah.

DEL25 RAHUL-VIRUS LD WHITE PAPER Govt should prepare for Covid third wave, vaccinate on war footing: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged the government to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus by improving medical infrastructure and vaccinate on a war footing to protect all Indians.

DEL41 PM-REFORMS PM hails 'Centre-state bhagidari' in ushering 'reforms by conviction and incentives' during Covid New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic was formulated to ensure that solutions do not follow a 'one size fits all' model, and asserted that 'reforms by conviction and incentives' were undertaken on the back of 'Centre-state bhagidari (partnership)'.

CAL4 WB-UT DEMAND-LD ETHNIC GROUPS Ethnic groups in north Bengal reject BJP MP's separate UT proposal Kolkata: Several ethnic groups, which had spearheaded agitations for creation of separate states in north Bengal over the past few decades, have now rejected a BJP MP's controversial demand for a union territory comprising all districts of the region, calling it an 'unrealistic' and 'vindictive' move.

By Pradipta Tapadar DEL30 BIZ-NCLT-LD-JETAIRWAYS NCLT approves Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the Jalan Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for the bankrupt-Jet Airways, two years after the once-storied airline went into insolvency proceedings.

DEL40 NCP-MEETING-PAWAR NCP leaders discuss party's future policies, role in 2024 LS polls at its executive meeting New Delhi: The NCP held its national executive meeting on Tuesday and discussed the current national issues, the party's future policies and its role in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

DEL45 VIRUS-VACCINE-SUPPLIES No balance doses of direct state procurement pending with Covid vaccine manufacturers: Govt New Delhi: The health ministry on Tuesday said the Centre had ensured that the full supplies of COVID-19 vaccines under direct state procurement were provided to the states concerned before June 21.

DEL38 JK-POLITICS-MEHBOOBA Will press for restoration of special status of J-K during PM's all-party meeting: Mehbooba Srinagar: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meet, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said peace in the region cannot be restored without undoing the 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional' act of revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

BOM11 MH-COURT-TRP CASE-ARNAB Fake TRP case: Mumbai Police names Arnab Goswami as accused in second chargesheet Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has named senior television journalist Arnab Goswami as an accused in the alleged TRP (Television Rating Points) rigging scam in its second chargesheet filed before a court here on Tuesday.

DEL28 BJP-WHITE PAPER Rahul Gandhi playing politics over Covid crisis: BJP on Cong 'white paper' New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday accused Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over the coronavirus crisis after the Congress leader released a 'white paper' on the Centre's handling of the pandemic.

LEGAL LGD14 SC-2NDLD NARADA SC to hear pleas of CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister in Narada case on Jun 25 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday decided to hear on June 25 the appeals of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak against the June 9 order of the Calcutta High Court which had refused to take on record their affidavits on the CBI's transfer plea related to the Narada scam case.

LGD15 SC-AMRAVATI-LD MP SC stays Bombay HC verdict cancelling caste certificate of Amravati MP New Delhi: In a relief to Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana, the Supreme Court Tuesday stayed the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling the caste certificate of the independent lawmaker representing Maharashtra's Amravati constituency, reserved for scheduled castes.

FOREIGN FGN13 US-RANA-LD HEARING 26/11 terror attack: US court to hold in-person extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana on Thursday Washington: A federal US court is all set to hold on Thursday an in-person extradition hearing of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, who is sought for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

By Lalit K Jha FGN4 US-H1B US Chambers seeks to double H-1B quota Washington: The powerful US Chambers of Commerce has launched a massive campaign to address the acute shortage of skilled and professional workforce in America, prominent among which includes urging the Biden administration and Congress to double the number of H-1B visas and eliminate per-country quota for the Green Card.

