HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs: NATION: DEL15 VIRUS-LD CASES New COVID-19 cases in India dip below 50,000 for first time in nearly three months New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time in nearly three months, taking the COVID-19 caseload to 75,97,063 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL23 PM-LD ADDRESS PM to address nation on Tuesday evening New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday.

DEL35 PB-FARM BILLS-PASS Punjab Assembly unanimously passes Bills against farm laws Chandigarh: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed four Bills and adopted a resolution against the Centre’s farm laws.

DEL22 PB-SESSION-FARM LAWS-AMARINDER Not afraid of resigning, says Punjab CM on farm laws issue Chandigarh: Asserting that he was prepared to resign rather than bow to 'injustice' meted out to Punjab farmers, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday warned of possible disruption of the state's peace and threat to national security due to the new farm laws enacted by the Centre.

DEL42 UP-BJP LD NOTICE Ballia firing: UP BJP issues show-cause notice to MLA for backing main accused Lucknow/Ballia (UP): The BJP has issued a show-cause notice to its MLA Surendra Singh for making statements in support of Dhirendra Pratap Singh, a local party leader arrested for allegedly murdering a man during an event attended by senior district and police officials in Ballia.

DEL9 GOVT-POLLS-EXPENDITURE LIMIT Polls amid COVID-19: Govt enhances expenditure limit of candidates New Delhi: The poll spending limit for candidates contesting Lok Sabha and assembly elections has been enhanced by 10 per cent based on the recommendation of the Election Commission that contestants be allowed to spend more on campaigning keeping in mind difficulties they may face due to COVID-19 curbs.

DEL31 ED-MIRCHI-ATTACH ED attaches assets worth Rs 22.42-crore of Iqbal Mirchi's family New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Assets worth over Rs 22 crore, including a cinema hall and a hotel in Mumbai, of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi's family have been attached in connection with a money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Tuesday.

DEL28 ADR-BIHAR-POLL-CRIMINAL CASES 31 per cent candidates in 1st phase Bihar polls face criminal cases: ADR report New Delhi: Over 30 per cent of 1,064 candidates in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by poll rights group Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

BUSINESS: DEL34 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 268; silver tanks Rs 1,126 New Delhi: Gold prices in the national capital went down by Rs 268 to Rs 50,860 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a decline in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

FOREIGN: FGN15 CHINA-INDIA-SOLDIER China hopes its missing soldier held by Indian Army will be released soon Beijing: The Chinese military has expressed hope that its missing soldier apprehended by the Indian Army in Eastern Ladakh will be released soon. By K J M Varma FGN18 AUS-LD MALABAR Australia will participate in Malabar naval exercise with India, US and Japan: Govt Melbourne: Australia will participate in the Malabar naval exercise next month involving India, the US and Japan that will bring the four key defence partners and democracies in the region together, demonstrating their collective resolve to support an open and prosperous Indo-Pacific. By Natasha Chaku. PTI KJ