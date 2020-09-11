HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL17 LD SINOINDIA India, China agree on 5-point roadmap at Jaishankar-Wang talks to resolve border standoff in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: Noting that the current situation at their border is not in the interest of either side, India and China have agreed on a five-point roadmap including quick disengagement of troops and avoiding any action that could escalate tensions for resolving the four-month-long face-off in eastern Ladakh.

DEL58 PM-LD NEP Students to study in 2022 under new curriculum as envisaged by NEP: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that students will study under a new curriculum drawn from the National Education Policy when the country celebrates its 75th year of Independence in 2022, and asserted that the curriculum will be 'forward-looking, future ready and scientific'.

DEL63 PAR-BILLS Govt lists 23 new bills for Monsoon session New Delhi: The government has listed 23 new bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliament's Monsoon session beginning Monday.

DEL60 AVI-LD DGCA-INDIGO DGCA asks IndiGo for report on 'safety violation' by mediapersons on flight with Kangana onboard New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has asked for a report from IndiGo airlines on the alleged violation of safety and social distancing protocols by mediapersons in its Chandigarh-Mumbai flight that had actor Kangana Ranaut as a passenger, senior officials said on Friday.

DEL55 LJP-PASWAN Will firmly stand by Chirag's decisions: Ram Vilas Paswan amid rift with JD(U) New Delhi: Amid the growing rift with NDA partner JD(U) ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, Lok Janshakti Party patron Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said he will stand firmly with whatever decision his son and LJP chief Chirag Paswan takes on the party's ties. DEL30 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India breaches 45-lakh mark New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload sprinted past 45 lakh and the death toll climbed to 76,271 with a record 96,551 infections and 1,209 fatalities being reported in a day, while the recoveries crossed 35 lakh on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

BOM5 KANGANA-SONIA Aren’t you anguished by treatment I am given by your govt in Maharashtra: Kangana to Sonia Gandhi Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut, at the centre of a row with the Maharashtra government, on Friday turned her attention to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to say she must intervene and stop the harassment of women.

DEL65 VIRUS-RAPID ANTIGEN TESTS Rapid antigen tests can be no more than adjunct to RT-PCR in corona battle: scientists New Delhi: Rapid antigen tests (RATs) for COVID-19 are cheaper and deliver quicker results but should be no more than an adjunct to the more reliable RT-PCR tests because of the potential for false negative results, say scientists. By Shakoor Rather Legal BOM6 MH-COURT-RHEA-LD BAIL Drugs case: Court denies bail to Rhea, Showik and four others Mumbai: A special court here on Friday rejected the bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested by the NCB in connection with a drugs-related case pertaining to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

LGD12 DL-HC-LD SUDARSHAN TV HC declines to stay 8 PM telecast of Sudarshan TV programme on Muslim infiltration in govt services New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday declined to stay the evening telecast of Sudarshan TV’s ‘Bindas Bol’ programme, whose promo claimed that the channel was all set to broadcast a 'big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service'.

LGD7 SC-NLSIU-NLAT SC gives go ahead to NLAT-2020 but restrains NLSIU from declaring results New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave its go ahead to National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, to hold its separate entrance examination NLAT-2020 to be held on Saturday but restrained it from announcing the results and admitting any student till the pendency of the plea.

Business DCM8 BIZ-LD SIAM-SALES Passenger vehicle sales in India rise 14 pc in Aug; snaps 9 months of continuous slide: SIAM New Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose by 14.16 per cent in August to 2,15,916 units driven by pent-up demand, industry body SIAM said on Friday.

Foreign FGN8 UN-INDIA-PAK Pak continues to foment 'culture of violence' at home, across its borders: India at UN United Nations: Hitting out at Pakistan, India has said the country foments a “culture of violence” at home and across its borders and its “deplorable” human rights records and discriminatory treatment of religious minorities is a cause of “persistent concern” for the global community. By Yoshita Singh. PTI HDA