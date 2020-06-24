HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm.

NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES Record single-day spike of 15,968 COVID-19 cases in India; infection tally mounts to 4,56,183 New Delhi: The country saw the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476, according to the Union health ministry data.

DEL6 CONG-NADDA Time for unity and solidarity; relaunch of 'scion' can wait: Nadda New Delhi: In a stinging attack on the Gandhi family of the Congress, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday said a dynasty and its courtiers have 'grand delusions' of the opposition being about itself and stated that a 'rejected and ejected' family is not equal to the entire opposition.

DEL34 SINOINDIA-TALKS India, China holding diplomatic talks to ease border tension New Delhi: India and China are holding diplomatic talks through video conference on Wednesday to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region, officials said.

DEL25 SINOINDIA-ARMYCHIEF-LADAKH Army Chief visits forward areas in Ladakh; takes stock of ground situation New Delhi: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday visited various forward areas in eastern Ladakh and took stock of the Army's combat preparedness in the region in the wake of the bitter border standoff with China.

DEL31 DL-VIRUS-LD SISODIA Sisodia asks Amit Shah to scrap rule requiring COVID patient to visit govt facility for assessment New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to request him with 'folded hands' to scrap the new system requiring every COVID-19 patient to visit a government-run centre for clinical assessment.

CAL2 WB-VIRUS-TMC MLA TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for COVID-19 Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in May, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, party sources said.

BOM5 GJ-COP-ARREST Gujarat: Policeman arrested for assaulting bank employee Surat: A police constable was suspended and arrested for allegedly thrashing a bank employee in Surat district after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sought timely action in the matter.

MDS7 TN-CUSTODIAL DEATH 'Custodial death' of father-son duo sparks outrage in TN; HC seeks report Tuticorin(TN): The death of a father-son duo allegedly in police custody in this district has caused a furore with the Madras High Court seeking a report on the matter.

LEGAL LGD9 VIRUS-DL-HC-SENIOR CITIZENS Wills of sr citizens not being registered due to COVID scare:HC seeks AAP govt stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the AAP government on a plea claiming that sub-registrars in the national capital are refusing to register 'wills' and other documents of senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and pregnant women by citing risk of COVID infection.

LGC1 BH-COURT-RAMDEV Complaint filed in Bihar court against Ramdev over COVID-19 medicine claim Muzaffarpur: A criminal complaint has been filed in a Bihar court against yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved MD Acharya Balkrishna, alleging that they have misled and put at risk the lives of lakhs of people by claiming to have developed a medicine to treat COVID-19.

BUSINESS: DEL15 BIZ-DIESEL-PRICE In a first, diesel costlier than petrol in Delhi after 18 hikes in a row New Delhi: Diesel price for the first time in living memory crossed the rate of petrol in the national capital on Wednesday when prices were raised for a record 18th day in a row.

DEL20 BIZ-PPE-MFG NORMS Govt relaxes manufacturing norms for PPE makers New Delhi: The government has relaxed norms of having in-house testing for three kinds of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to promote the supply of quality gears during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official order.

FOREIGN: FGN14 US-TRUMP-GREEN CARD Trump defends suspending Green Card applications till Dec 31 Washington: US President Donald Trump has defended his decision to suspend issuing of green cards till the end of the year, saying it was needed to give jobs to Americans. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 UK-COURT-HINDUJA Hinduja brothers in UK High Court over letter dispute London: The UK-based Hinduja brothers are locked in a legal dispute in the High Court in England over their billionaire family assets, it emerged in a ruling in London. By Aditi Khanna FGN22 RUSSIA-RAJNATH-PARADE Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attends Victory Day Parade in Russia Moscow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that he was proud that a contingent of the Indian Armed Forces was participating in the 75th Anniversary of Victory Day Parade here.

