HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL23 MEA-JAISHANKAR-LD POMPEO EAM Jaishankar holds talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo, focusing on various aspects of bilateral ties and ways to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the wake of China's growing assertiveness in the region. DEL18 MIB-JAVADEKAR-LD CINEMA HALLS Cinema halls to reopen Oct 15 onwards with 50pc capacity, one-seat distance: Javadekar New Delhi: After seven months of shut down due to COVID-19, cinema halls will reopen on October 15 with 50 per cent capacity and one-seat distance between the viewers, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Tuesday.

DEL36 MEA-JAISHANKAR-QUAD Advancing key security and economic interests in Indo-Pacific a priority: Jaishankar New Delhi: India on Tuesday said advancing security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the Indo-Pacific remained a key priority.

DEL26 PB-RAHUL-HATHRAS UP CM should have decency to call Hathras incident a tragedy: Rahul Patiala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, saying Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should have the decency to call the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman in Hathras district a “tragedy”.

DEL20 AP-JAGAN-MODI Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan meets Modi, discusses pending state issues New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state, including release of pending funds for Polavaram irrigation project.

DEL46 PB-FARMERS-RAHUL This is India's fight, not just of farmers, says Rahul attacking Centre over farm laws Sanaur (Patiala): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday kept up the attack on the Centre over new farm laws, saying the fight against these legislations was not of farmers or labourers alone, but it was 'India's fight'.

DEL27 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Delhi past peak of 2nd COVID-19 wave: CM Kejriwal New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the national capital is past the peak of the second wave of coronavirus and the situation has been controlled to a large extent.

DEL38 DL-STUBBLE-LD KEJRIWAL Stubble burning: 'Bio-decomposer' spraying from Oct 11 in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi government will start spraying 'Pusa bio-decomposer' solution from October 11 to prevent stubble burning in non-basmati rice fields in the national capital.

DEL40 HR-VIRUS-DUSHYANT Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala tests positive for COVID-19 Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus, adding that he was asymptomatic and feeling alright.

DEL4 VIRUS-DCGI-RUSSIAN-VACCINE Dr Reddy's asked to reapply for phase 2, 3 clinical trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: An expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has asked Dr Reddy's Laboratories to submit a revised protocol for conducting both phase-2 and 3 human clinical trials in India for the Russian vaccine, Sputnik V, against COVID-19, sources said. By Payal Banerjee DEL43 LJP-CHIRAG-INTERVIEW Have 'very cordial' relations with BJP, always supported PM Modi's leadership unlike Nitish: Chirag Paswan New Delhi: Out of the NDA in Bihar, LJP president Chirag Paswan asserted on Tuesday that he enjoys 'very cordial' relations with the BJP and noted that he has firmly stood by the prime minister since 2014 when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had left the alliance to protest against Narendra Modi's leadership.

DEL34 UP-GIRL-HATHRAS-RAPE Six-year-old Hathras girl raped by relative, dies Aligarh (UP): Even before the outrage over the gang rape-murder case of a Dalit woman in Hathras settled, a six-year-old girl from the district, who was allegedly raped by her relative, died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi, police said Tuesday.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES Single-day spike of 61,267 COVID:19 infections, 884 fatalities: Health Ministry New Delhi: The daily spike in coronavirus infections dropped below 65,000 on Tuesday and the total recoveries surpassed 56 lakh improving the recovery rate to 84.70 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

