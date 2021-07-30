HIGHLIGHTS

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 2 WB-BSF-RAPE Bengal: BSF personnel arrested for 'raping' Bangladeshi woman in custody Bangaon: A BSF personnel has been arrested for allegedly raping a Bangladeshi woman, nabbed while illegally crossing over into India, on the pretext of interrogating her inside a camp of the paramilitary force in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Friday.

CAL 3 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha registers 1,558 new COVID-19 cases, 66 fresh fatalities Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally surged to 9,75,690 on Friday as 1,558 more people tested positive for the infection, while 66 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,834, a health official said.

CAL 4 AS-MZ-BORDER-SITUATION Assam -Mizoram border: Organised blocade on border ends, but truckers refuse to move Silchar: The situation on the Assam-Mizoram border remained tense but calm as CRPF troops have started patrolling National Highway 306 between the two states, in strength.

CAL 5 WB-SNOOPING-ALLEGATIONS Jury still out on political snooping allegations in West Bengal Kolkata: Amid the raging countrywide debate over the Pegasus scandal, ex-top bureaucrats here have underlined that authorised phone-tapping is permissible in the country and West Bengal is no exception, but no allegation of snooping on politicians, mostly aimed at deriving mileage for a party, has been proved in this state thus far.

CAL 6 BH-CASTE-TEJASHWI-NITISH Nitish has agreed to take up with centre issue of caste census:Tejashwi Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has agreed, in principle, to take up the issue of a caste-based census with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav claimed here on Friday.

CAL 7 MG-BORDER-LD MP LETTER Meghalaya MP writes to PM, says interstate border row taken aggressive turn under BJP govt in Assam Shillong: Meghalaya Lok Sabha MP Vincent H Pala on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that interstate boundary clashes have not just been on the rise of late, but have taken an aggressive turn under the newly sworn-in BJP government in Assam.

CES 7 AS-MATRIC-RESULTS Assam Class 10 board exam pass percentage soars to 93 per cent Guwahati: The pass percentage has zoomed to over 93 per cent in Class 10 Assam state board examination from less than 65 per cent in last year, as per the results declared on Friday on the basis of a new evaluation method after the exams were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. PTI RG RG