HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL52 LD FARMERS Farmers storm Red Fort, clashes and teargas as R-Day tractor parade turns violent New Delhi: Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.

DEL47 FARMERS-CONG Rahul Gandhi says violence is not solution, calls for repeal of farm laws in national interest New Delhi: As protesting farmers clashed with police at several places in the national capital, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said violence is not the solution to any problem and sought repeal of the three farm laws in 'national interest'.

DEL59 BIZ-FARMERS-INTERNET-SHUTDOWN Govt orders internet shutdown in areas close to farmers protest sites in Delhi New Delhi: The government on Tuesday ordered shut down of internet services in parts of Delhi NCR amid protests by farmers in the national capital.

DEL44 RDAY-LD RAFALE Rafale aircraft makes debut on R-Day flypast New Delhi: The newly inducted Rafale fighter aircraft featured for the first time in India's Republic Day flypast as it carried out the 'Brahmastra' formation alone and was part of the 'Eklavya' formation with four other fighter jets.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports single-day rise of 9,102 COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths, lowest in around 8 months New Delhi: India reported 9,102 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, the lowest in around eight months, as the infection tally reached 1,06,76,838, according to Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

DEL61 DL-FARMERS-UNION-STATEMENT Samyukta Kisan Morcha disassociates itself from violence during tractor parade New Delhi: Farmers’ union body Samyukta Kisan Morcha Tuesday disassociated itself from those who indulged in violence during the tractor parade, and alleged some 'antisocial elements' infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement.

MDS4 GALWAN-SANTOSH BABU-FATHER Not '100 per cent satisfied' with Mahavir Chakra awarded to Col Santosh Babu, says his father Hyderabad: The father of late Colonel Santosh Babu on Monday said he was 'not 100 per cent satisfied' with the Mahavir Chakra posthumously awarded to him for his acts of gallantry against the Chinese attack in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020, and that he should have been honoured with the Param Vir Chakra.

FOREIGN FGN33 UNSC-INDIA UNSC unable to effectively address complex issues because it lacks inclusivity: India United Nations: India has said that the UN Security Council is finding itself unable to act effectively to address increasingly complex issues of international peace and security as it lacked inclusivity of those who need to be members of the powerful organ of the world body.

FGN32 RDAY-LD CELEBRATIONS Indians abroad celebrate Republic Day amidst COVID-19 pandemic Beijing/Singapore: The Indian diaspora in China, Singapore, Australia and several other countries on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Republic Day in a restricted manner and watched the cultural events virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

