HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, July 9 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation: DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 43,393 new cases, 911 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India logged 43,393 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,07,52,950, while the active cases have declined to 4,58,727, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL26 PM-LD OXYGEN PM Modi reviews progress of oxygen augmentation, availability across country New Delhi: More than 1,500 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen plants are coming up across the country, the government said on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of augmentation and availability of the life-saving gas.

DEL29 MHA-PREZ-SHAH Home Minister Amit Shah calls on President Kovind New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday met President Ram Nath Kovind and the meeting was described as a courtesy call.

DEL18 AVI-LD AVIATION MINISTER-SCINDIA Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge as Civil Aviation Minister New Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday took charge as Civil Aviation Minister and General V K Singh also assumed office as Minister of State at the ministry.

DEL32 DL-FARMERS-APMC Allowing APMC mandis avail finance from Rs 1 lakh cr agri-infra fund empty gesture: Farmers' body New Delhi: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' union, on Friday said the Centre's decision to allow APMC mandis to avail financial support from the Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund is an 'empty gesture'.

DEL28 DL-VIRUS-PLAN 2NDLD KEJRIWAL DDMA nod for colour-coded action plan to deal with possible 3rd Covid wave New Delhi: To deal with a possible third wave of coronavirus, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) passed a colour-coded response action plan on Friday under which curbs will be implemented in accordance to the severity of the COVID-19 situation here.

BOM7 MH-CABINET-PANKAJA MUNDE Not upset; I accept party’s decision: Pankaja on sister not getting berth in Union Cabinet Mumbai: BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Friday said she was not upset with the party leadership’s decision of not including her younger sister and two-time MP Pritam Munde into the Union council of ministers, but admitted that there was 'negativity' among her supporters due to it.

Story continues

MDS10 KL-ZIKA VIRUS 14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: Cases of Zika virus in Kerala went up to 14 on Friday with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) confirming 13 more cases.

Legal: LGD8 DL-HC-LD WHATSAPP PRIVACY Privacy policy on hold till data protection bill comes into force: WhatsApp tells Delhi HC New Delhi: WhatsApp LLC told the Delhi High Court on Friday that till the data protection bill comes into force, it will not compel users to opt for its new privacy policy as it has been put on hold and will implement it 'if Parliament allows it'.

LGD9 GREEN-ENVIRONMENT PLANS NGT directs all states, UTs to complete District Environment Plans by Oct 31 New Delhi: Observing that there is a dire need for compiling information on vital environmental issues and planning to address the gaps in compliances, the National Green Tribunal has directed the chief secretaries of all the States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure completion of District Environment Plans (DEPs) by October 31.

LGD6 SC-IT RULES SC tags Centre's plea for transfer of petitions on new IT Rules from HCs with pending matter New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the Centre's plea seeking transfer of petitions challenging the validity of new IT Rules from different high courts to the apex court would be heard on July 16 along with a pending matter related to regulation of over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

Foreign: FGN16 BANGLA-LD FIRE 52 killed in Bangladesh factory fire Dhaka: At least 52 people were killed and over 50 others injured in a massive fire that broke out at a six-storey juice factory outside Bangladesh's capital Dhaka, according to media reports on Friday.

FGN24 RUSSIA-JAISHANKAR-AFGHANISTAN 'Legitimacy aspect' of who should rule Afghanistan should not be ignored: Jaishankar Moscow: Voicing concern over the spiralling violence in Afghanistan, India said on Friday that the 'legitimacy aspect' of who should rule the war-torn country is of importance and should not be ignored as it called for immediate reduction in violence there.

FGN11 US-BIDEN-LD AFGHAN US military mission in Afghanistan to end on August 31: Biden Washington, Jul 9 (PTI) America's nearly 20-year military mission in Afghanistan will end on August 31, President Joe Biden has announced, saying the US did not go to the war-torn country to 'nation-build.' By Lalit K Jha Sports SPD5 SPO-OLY-IND-PM-LD INTERACTION PM Modi reviews Olympic preparations; to interact with Tokyo-bound athletes on July 13 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of India's Olympic preparations on Friday and also announced an interaction with the country's Tokyo-bound sportspersons on July 13, three days before the first batch departs for the Japanese capital.

SPD7 SPO-BAD-SINDHU I have got a good draw but it's not going to be easy: Sindhu New Delhi: A strong medal contender at the Tokyo Games, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu on Friday admitted that she has got a favourable draw but insisted that she has to be on top of her game since no match will be easy at the Olympic level. PTI MGA MGA