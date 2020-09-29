HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION DEL46 PM-LD FARM OPPOSITION PM says opposition wants only middlemen to thrive, not farmers Dehradun: In a scathing attack on those opposing the new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said they wanted only the middlemen to thrive and referred to the burning of a tractor in Delhi by Congress workers as an insult to farmers.

DEL45 RAHUL-LD FARMERS-LAWS Farm laws have to be opposed for country's future: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the new farm laws will have to be opposed not just for farmers but for the future of the country, as he alleged that they were like a 'stab in the farmers' hearts'.

DEL39 VIRUS-RECOVERIES India's COVID-19 recovery rate past 83%; recovered cases outnumber active ones by over 41.5 L New Delhi: The number of people who have recuperated from COVID-19 in India crossed 51 lakh, improving the national recovery rate to over 83 per cent and outnumbering the active cases by more than 41.5 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL43 AMNESTY-GOVT Linked private company under ED probe, not Amnesty NGO: Govt sources New Delhi: There is no ED investigation against Amnesty International India Foundation, which on Tuesday declared halting its operations in the country, but against a private company linked to the NGO that allegedly received dubious export proceeds worth over Rs 51 crore, government sources said.

DEL47 MEA-TERROR-PAK Victims of Mumbai, Pathankot terror attacks are yet to get justice due to Pak's unwillingness: India New Delhi: India has said that the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the 2016 Pathankot strike are yet to get justice because of the 'unwillingness' and 'non-cooperative' attitude of a particular country, in a clear reference to Pakistan.

DEL40 MEA-PAK-GILGIT-BALTISTAN Polls in Gilgit-Baltistan attempt to camouflage 'illegal' occupation of region by Pak: MEA New Delhi: India on Tuesday said it has conveyed its strong protest to Pakistan over announcement of elections to the 'so-called Gilgit-Baltistan' legislative assembly next month, holding that the 'cosmetic exercises' are intended to camouflage the 'illegal' occupation of the region by Islamabad.

DEL32 MEA-INDOJAPAN-JAISHANKAR External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to visit Japan from October 6-7 New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo from October 6 to 7 during which he will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and attend a ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral coalition.

DEL35 EC-BYPOLLS-DEFER EC not to hold assembly bypolls in 7 seats across 4 states ‘at this stage' New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday decided not to hold assembly bypolls in seven seats across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal “at this stage” after specific request from the states.

BOM15 MH-RAUT-GOVT Maha govt will last full term, no mid-term polls: Sanjay Raut Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will complete its five-year term, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday while ruling out possibility of mid-term elections in the state.

BOM11 MH-PAYAL-GOVERNOR Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor, seeks justice Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her seven years ago, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against him.

MDS5 KA-HAL HAL rolls out 300th ALH (Dhruv)The 300th Advanced Light Bengaluru: Helicopter (ALH-Dhruv) was rolled out from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's hangar here on Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD12 UP-COURT-AYODHYA Special court set to pronounce verdict in Babri mosque demolition case on Wednesday Lucknow: A special court here will deliver the much-awaited judgment on Wednesday in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case in which BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are among the accused.

LGD13 SC-LD MEHBOOBA-DETENTION SC seeks J-K admin's reply to plea by Iltija on her mother Mehbooba Mufti's detention New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti's amended plea challenging the detention of her mother, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying it cannot go on forever and 'some via media' should be explored.

