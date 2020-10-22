HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION CAL13 BH-POLL-LD BJP-MANIFESTO BJP's Bihar poll manifesto promises free COVID vaccine, 19L jobs Patna: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday released the BJPs manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls which promised free COVID-19 vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR.

CAL12 LD PM-DURGA PUJA Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women's safety, empowerment Kolkata: Invoking Goddess Durga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reaffirmed his government's irrevocable commitment to women's empowerment and safety.

DEL31 RAIL-BONUS About 11.58 L railway employees granted bonus equal to 78 days wages New Delhi: The railways on Thursday said about 11.58 lakh of its non-gazetted employees have been granted bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for FY 2019-20.

DEL25 VIRUS-ACTIVE CASES India's active COVID-19 cases remain below 10 pc of total caseload New Delhi: Active cases of COVID-19 in India have remained below 10 per cent of the total caseload for the last three days suggesting that only 1 in 10 cases are active coronavirus patients, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

DEL24 MHA-LD VISA Govt restores all existing visas, barring electronic, tourist and medical categories New Delhi: The government on Thursday decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories, almost eight months after their suspension following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent imposition of a nationwide lockdown.

DEL22 BIZ-GOVT WARNING-TWITTER-MAP Govt issues warning to Twitter; conveys strong disapproval over map misrepresentation New Delhi: The government has shot off a stern letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, conveying its strong disapproval over misrepresentation of the Indian map, and asserted that any attempt by the micro-blogging platform to disrespect the country's sovereignty and integrity is totally unacceptable.

DEL20 DEF-MISSILE-DRDO Final user trial of NAG missile successfully completed: DRDO New Delhi: India on Thursday successfully carried out the final user trial of the third-generation anti-tank guided missile Nag at Pokhran desert in Rajasthan, in a significant milestone that paves the way for deployment of the weapon in strategically sensitive sectors, officials said.

BOM5 MH-MINISTER-CBI Rescinded order to ensure CBI not misused: Maha home minister Mumbai: A day after the state government withdrew 'general consent' given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe cases in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the step was taken to ensure that the Central agency is not misused for political purpose.

MDS7 DEF-KL-NAVY-WOMEN Navy's first batch of three women pilots ready for maritime reconnaissance mission on Dornier aircraft Kochi: Scripting a new chapter, the Indian Navy has got ready its first batch of three women pilots for Maritime Reconnaissance (MR) missions on Dornier aircraft.

LEGAL LGD6 DL-COURT-RIOTS-TAHIR Delhi riots: Worst communal riots since partition in capital, says court New Delhi: The riots in north east Delhi in February this year was the “worst communal riots since partition” in the national capital and that it was a “gaping wound” in the conscience of a nation aspiring to be a “major global power,” observed a Delhi Court on Thursday.

LGD3 SC-LITIGATION SC notice to Centre on plea for SOP mandating pre-litigation mediation New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking formulation of standard operating procedure (SOP) for mandating pre-litigation mediation across the country to reduce pendency of cases.

FOREIGN FGN28 LANKA-20A Sri Lankan government confident of support for passage of 20A in Parliament Colombo: The Sri Lankan government is confident of securing a two-third majority for the passage of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bolster the powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa when the vote on the bill will take place in Parliament on Thursday, according to official sources.

FGN29 US-GOOGLE-INDIAN India-born US Judge Amit Mehta assigned Justice Department’s lawsuit against Google New York: India-born US District Judge Amit Mehta will preside over the Justice Department’s crucial lawsuit against internet search giant Google. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPD6 SPO-WREST-CAMP-BAJRANG Lack of competition not ideal but Bajrang won't mind going straight into World Championship Sonepat: Not getting any competition before the World Championships is not ideal but India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia says neither is lining up for any or every event amid a raging pandemic and he would rather go straight to the big event, albeit a bit short on match practice.

PTI SRY