HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION CAL8 AS-3RDLD QUAKE Quake of 6.4 magnitude strikes Assam, seven more follow Guwahati/New Delhi: A series of earthquakes jolted Assam and most of the Northeast on Wednesday, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.

DEL36 VIRUS-PM-IAF IAF on 24X7 readiness to help in COVID-19 relief operations: Bhadauria tells PM New Delhi: The Indian Air Force has ordered round-the-clock readiness of its entire heavy-lift fleet and substantial numbers of its medium-lift fleets to rapidly meet COVID-19 related tasks across the country and overseas, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

DEL38 EC-COUNTING-CURBS Negative Covid-19 report or full vaccination mandatory for entering counting halls: EC New Delhi: No candidates or their agents will be allowed inside counting halls without a negative coronavirus report, according to the latest result-day guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

DEL26 VIRUS-STATES DEATHS SURGE Ten states account for over 78 per cent of new COVID-19 deaths in India New Delhi: Maharashtra, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are among the 10 states that account for 78.53 per cent of the new COVID-19 deaths reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL30 DEF-TEJAS MISSILE Tejas cleared to carry Python-5 air-to-air missile New Delhi: Indigenously-developed light combat aircraft Tejas has been cleared to carry fifth generation Python-5 air-to-air missile as part of its weapons package that would significantly enhance the combat prowess of the jet, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL44 DEF-IAF-2NDLD OXYGEN IAF airlifts 3 oxygen tankers from Bangkok to Jamnagar New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted three oxygen tankers from Bangkok in Thailand to Gujarat's Jamnagar on Wednesday, senior officials said.

DEL24 BIZ-OXYGEN-FERTILISER FIRMS Fertiliser firms to supply 50 tonnes of oxygen per day to COVID-19 patients New Delhi: The centre on Wednesday said fertiliser companies like IFFCO are expected to supply 50 tonne of medical oxygen per day to hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

DEL22 MHA-LD DELHI ACT-NOTIFY L-G now effective in-charge of Delhi, MHA notifies Act New Delhi: Delhi’s lieutenant governor has become the effective in-charge of the national capital with the Centre notifying a new law making it clear the city’s elected government will now have to seek the opinion of the L-G before any executive decision.

DEL47 UKD-AVALANCHE-TOLL U'khand avalanche: One more body recovered, death toll rises to 16 Gopeshwar (U'khand): The death toll in a recent avalanche in Sumna, near the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, rose to 16 on Wednesday with the recovery of one more body.

DEL25 RAHUL-GOVT Govt with vision essential, not Central Vista project: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: The Central Vista project is not essential now, but a central government with a vision is, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday as the country saw a record single-day rise of over 3.60 lakh coronavirus cases.

DEL42 HELPING HANDS-COVID CRISIS The good that people do: Indians reach out with helping hand as Covid spirals New Delhi: Even the darkest cloud, it is said, has a silver lining. And because most oft-quoted clichés are rooted in reality, myriad acts of kindness, be it home cooked meals for the ill or arranging an oxygen cylinder, are shining through India’s gravest health emergency.

LEGAL LGD18 SC-VEDANTA-ORDER SC allows Vedanta to run oxygen plant in TN for national requirement during pandemic New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed Vedanta to operate its closed oxygen plant at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu in view of 'national requirement' amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

LGD17 DL-HC-REMDESIVIR It appears Centre wants people to die, says HC on new protocol on Remdesivir use New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it appeared that the Centre wanted people to die as according to the new protocol on use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment, the drug was to be given only to those on oxygen support.

LGD 12 SC-LD JOURNALIST SC directs UP govt to shift arrested scribe Kappan to Delhi hospital for better treatment New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang raped, to a hospital in Delhi for better medical treatment.

FOREIGN FGN21 CHINA-SCHOOL-ATTACK 18 injured in knife attack on kindergarten school in China Beijing: Sixteen children and two teachers were injured in a knife attack on a kindergarten school in China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, police said. By K J M Varma FGN26 AUS-DEFENCE-INDOPACIFIC Australia to spend 747mln dollars for upgrading four defence bases to boost Indo-Pacific engagements Melbourne: Australia will invest 747 million dollars in upgrading four key military training areas and ranges in the Northern Territory to defend the country's interests and support greater engagement with the Indo-Pacific neighbours and allies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday, amid China's increasing assertiveness in the region. By Natasha Chaku PTI SRY

Latest stories

  • Family's 'heartbreaking' decision after mother's COVID death

    A man in India has been left with no choice but to transport his deceased mother himself as his family failed to secure an ambulance for her.

  • Tripura DM Raids Two Wedding Venues, 31 Detained for Flouting Covid-19 Norms

    The DM also lashed out against police officials for inaction over the blatant defiance of the COVID-19 norms.

  • Differential Pricing For Vaccines Inherently Unfair: TN CM to PM

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had also flagged the issue.

  • Maharashtra 'Lockdown' Extended by 15 Days, Says Minister; Vaccines For 18+ May be Delayed

    This decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

  • PM Modi’s Aunt Narmadaben Dies Due to COVID-19

    “Our aunt Narmadaben was admitted to the civil hospital some ten days ago,” PM Modi’s brother informed.

  • ‘I don’t stop crying’: families of Australians caught in India Covid surge plead for repatriation

    Coalition urged to set up additional quarantine facilities as relatives tell of despair at worsening crisis With a stronger quarantine system, Australia could offer more help to those trapped in India | Hassan Vally Relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites for a Covid victim at an open crematorium in Bangalore, southern India. The Australian government is being urged to do more to repatriate its citizens. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images The families of Australians stranded in the subcontinent are urging the Morrison government to establish a quarantine solution that would allow their loved ones to return home en masse when flights from India eventually resume. The prime minister, Scott Morrison, on Tuesday announced a pause on direct flights from India to Australia until at least 15 May – including government repatriation flights due to land at the Howard Springs quarantine facility outside of Darwin. Some 9,000 Australians in India are bracing for a deterioration of the Covid outbreak that saw 350,000 new infections on Monday. Moves by countries including Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia to bar non-citizens from transiting through their airports have essentially closed off any option to leave India. Morrison, asked about the possibility that vulnerable Australians in India could die during the health crisis, said: “That is the nature of a global pandemic – that is why we have been repatriating citizens.” “I don’t see those Australians of Indian heritage as a problem we have to solve, not at all, and I am concerned that’s how some may have been seeing this,” he said. “These are Australians and Australian residents who need our help and we intend to ensure that we are able to restore, particularly the repatriation flights, and that those repatriation flights focus on the most vulnerable.” Morrison did not directly answer whether he was considering setting up additional federal quarantine facilities, but he flagged that Australian cricketers currently in India would not be prioritised to return once flights resumed. Deepa, who lives on Sydney’s north shore, is one of countless Indian Australians overwhelmed by the news coming out of her home country. “Each day I read the news and I don’t stop crying,” Deepa, who did not want her surname published, told Guardian Australia. “It’s so heartbreaking the way they have treated Australians, who went there with the government’s permission, who have been trying to get home since before this current wave. What sort of values system does our government have?” In late February, after her husband Ashish’s father died, he flew to Chandigarh to be with his mother. Ashish planned to help her get his father’s affairs in order and adjust to life without him. Last week, Ashish’s flight home via Singapore was cancelled when that country banned flights for non-citizens arriving from India. And as the $6,000 he spent on that flight ticket had not yet been refunded, his family was struggling to pay for any of the remaining routes home that had not yet been closed off. “We don’t have the money to book another flight and risk a border change forcing it to be cancelled,” Deepa said. Ashish is now buying supplies for his mother so she doesn’t have to go out and risk infection. Deepa believes that, given the rate of infection, it is inevitable he will contract Covid-19 at some point. “I hope and pray that if he does get it his symptoms are mild and he recovers,” she said. Deepa has several younger relatives in Bangalore who have contracted Covid in the current wave and are now being treated for pneumonia. She is desperate for the government to set up a safe quarantine facility to allow for the repatriation of Australians on a mass scale. While her husband has been in India, their landlord has given them an eviction notice for 10 May, and Deepa and her seven-year-old daughter, Aditi, have had to pack up their home without Ashish. “They’ve stopped seeing us as citizens – there are so few options for Australians to return when the flights do resume. But if you’re a cricketer and can afford to charter a flight, do you deserve to be safe more than others? It’s nonsense,” Deepa said. “They’re the government, they have quarantine facilities, they have responsibility to look at rural areas for new solutions. They have to make the system work. “If they want to make sure everyone who comes into quarantine in Australia presents no Covid risk, then why do they even have a quarantine system?” Also in Sydney, Anisa Patel is watching on in despair as the situation in India worsens. She moved to Australia with her husband from Mumbai seven years ago and they run a packaged-meal business. All of their parents and extended family remain in India. “We’re extremely worried for our parents,” she said. “It’s constantly at the back of my mind.” Anisa believes that once the government allows flights to resume, it should expand the quarantine capacity and offer it to all Australians stuck in India. She also thinks there should be quarantine capacity reserved so if Australians need to return to India to visit sick relatives in emergency situations they are able to. “As the situation gets worse, many relatives of Indian Australians will get sick. Many will need to go back, it’s an important part of their life. They should be able to go and have a way to return that doesn’t pose a risk to the community,” she said, suggesting a regional quarantine option.

  • 32-year-old man kills pregnant wife in Delhi, held

    New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) An eight-month pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband here on Tuesday, police said, adding the accused has been arrested.

  • Low Testing, Underreporting & Denial: UP’s Tryst With COVID Crisis

    The UP government’s recent measures to tackle COVID came much after the health infrastructure got severely strained.

  • Here Are 5 Ways to Help COVID-19 Patients

    RJ Stutee on five ways to help COVID patients.

  • Home-Quarantined? Why And How to Take the Six-Minute Walk Test

    The six-minute walk test can help a COVID+ patient decide whether they should isolate at home or get hospitalised.

  • Elon Musk ‘Destroying the Planet and Humanity’? Grimes Had the Perfect Response for Haters

    The Tesla chief has been trolled by a Tik-Tok user who called him ‘destroyer of the planet and humanity’ after musician and Musk's girlfriend Grimes shared a bvideo on Instagram.

  • Vajpayee's Niece and Congress Leader Karuna Shukla Succumbs to Coronavirus in Raipur

    Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh.

  • Father +Ve After 1st Dose, With Severe Symptoms: How We Recovered

    Timely medical intervention gave my father a new lease of life.

  • India Covid latest: Delhi extends lockdown as infection peak of 500,000 cases a day ‘weeks away’

    Senior virologist predicts that crisis may still be two weeks away from peak

  • 2021 Renault TRIBER launched in India at Rs. 5.3 lakh

    French automaker Renault has launched the 2021 version of its TRIBER MPV in India. It is offered in four trims: RXE, RXL, RXT, and RXZ. As for the highlights, the vehicle exhibits a refreshed look and an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine. Here are more details.

  • Not Kejriwal, Delhi's L-G is Now the ‘Govt’ of National Capital as Centre Notifies Amended GNCTD Act

    An amendment, “the expression of ‘Government’ referred to in any law to be made by the legislative assembly shall mean Lieutenant Governor", has been introduced.

  • TMC candidate's wife charges EC with her husband's death

    Nandita Sinha, wife of TMC candidate Kajal Sinha who died due to COVID-19, has lodged a police complaint against poll panel officials.

  • Amid Surge in Cases, Indian Railways Deploy Covid Care Coaches To Accomodate 170 Patients in Nagpur

    These Covid care isolation coaches have been readied as a measure of preparedness to serve as an additional health care facility

  • IPL 2021: Australia Suspends of Flights From India; Aussie Cricketers Plans to Fly Out Thrown Into Turmoil

    A report claims that IPL superstars David Warner and Steve Smith are hoping to fly back home before Australia shuts its borders for travelers from India.

  • ‘Priorities’: Oppn’s Outrage Over Work in Central Vista Amid COVID

    Work for Modi government’s pet project Central Vista continues in the national capital amid a raging pandemic.