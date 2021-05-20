HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 2,76,110 COVID-19 cases; daily deaths below 4,000 New Delhi: With 2,76,110 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,57,72,440 while the daily deaths were recorded below 4,000 after four days, taking the toll to 2,87,122, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL25 PM-VIRUS OFFICIALS Strategy to deal with COVID-19 should be dynamic, innovative: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the strategy to deal with COVID-19 should be dynamic, innovative and constantly upgraded as he underlined the dangers posed by the virus which, he noted, is invisible and often mutates.

DEL31 VIRUS-BLACK FUNGUS- STATES Govt urges states, UTs to make black fungus notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, stating that the infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst COVID-19 patients.

DEL41 VIRUS-MEA-JAISHANKAR India going through difficult situation: EAM Jaishankar on coronavirus pandemic New Delhi: The coronavirus pandemic may be the most serious in living memory but it should be seen as a recurring challenge and not as a one-off episode, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, noting that India is particularly going through a difficult situation.

BOM4 CYCLONE-NAVY-2ND LD RESCUE 37 dead, 38 from barge still missing; Navy continues search Mumbai: With 38 people on board a barge that sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago still missing, Indian Navy ships worked through the night, using searchlights to trace any movement in the pitch dark waters, as hopes of finding more survivors began to recede on Thursday.

BOM9 GJ-CYCLONE-DEATH TOLL Cyclone Tauktae: Death toll in Gujarat goes up to 53 Ahmedabad: As many as 53 people have lost their lives in incidents related to cyclone Tauktae in different parts of Gujarat, officials said on Thursday. DEL29 VIRUS-TEST POSITIVITY RATE India conducts 20.55 lakh COVID-19 tests in single day New Delhi: More than 20.55 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours, the highest-ever conducted in a single day in India, while the daily positivity rate stands at 13.44 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Story continues

DEL28 VIRUS-PSA-VENTILATION Ventilation crucial in reducing COVID-19 transmission: Office of PSA New Delhi: Well-ventilated spaces play a crucial role in diluting the COVID-19 viral load of infected air and help in decreasing the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser said on Thursday.

DEL42 JK-SEPARATISTS Separatists in PoK making attempts to foment trouble in Kashmir: Officials Srinagar: Peeved over the silence of leaders of separatist groups, their factions in Pakistan and in occupied-Kashmir are making desperate attempts to foment trouble in Jammu and Kashmir by giving calls from across the border for 'bandhs' and strikes to mark the death anniversary of Mirwaiz Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone, officials said on Thursday.

CAL6 WB-VIRUS-MEETING-MAMATA PM's COVID meeting with CMs super flop, insulting: Mamata Kolkata: Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with CMs on the COVID situation was 'super flop', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that she along with her counterparts of many states were not allowed to speak, which was akin to insulting them.

MDS6 KL-VIJAYAN-CM Pinarayi Vijayan sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) veteran Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to an unprecedented consecutive victory in the April 6 assembly polls, was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Kerala for the second successive term. DES2 RJ-PAHADIA-DEATH Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID Jaipur: Veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia has died due to COVID-19 at the age of 89.

LEGAL LGD6 DL-HC-VIRUS-OXYGEN-LD PLANTS COVID:HC asks hospitals to install PSA oxygen plants, says lessons be learnt from bitter experience New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked all the big hospitals in the national capital with 100 or more beds to install PSA oxygen plants, saying the bitter experience everyone had due to the acute shortage of medical oxygen, for treating COVID-19 patients, has left a lesson to be learnt.

FOREIGN FGN4 US-INDIA-VIRUS-RELIEF US has provided over USD 500 million in COVID relief to India, says White House Washington: The US has so far provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 assistance to India, the White House said on Wednesday, adding it would soon make a determination on distribution of the 80 million vaccines to other countries. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 UN-MYANMAR-INDIA-REFUGEES Estimated 4,000-6,000 refugees from Myanmar sought safety in India: UN United Nations: An estimated 4,000 to 6,000 refugees from Myanmar have sought safety in India, a spokesperson for the UN chief has said, as the world body voiced concern over the rising levels of displacement of people since the military coup in the country in February. By Yoshita Singh PTI MGA MGA