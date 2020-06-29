HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5pm: TOP NEWS: FGN19 PAK-5THLD ATTACK Terrorists attack Pakistan Stock Exchange; 11 killed, hostage situation foiled Karachi: Four heavily armed militants attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange building here with guns and grenades on Monday morning, killing four security guards and a police officer before being shot dead in an exchange of fire, authorities said.

DEL33 DEF-RAFALE First batch of six Rafale jets likely to arrive in India by July 27; to be based in Ambala New Delhi: India is likely to receive by July 27 the first batch of six Rafale fighter jets which are expected to significantly boost the combat capability of the Indian Air Force, people familiar with the development said.

DCM18 BIZ-APPLIANCES-CHINA 95% appliances now made in India;dependence on China for components not to go down soon: CEAMA New Delhi: Around 95 per cent of consumer electronics and appliances sold in India are produced locally, although dependence on China for components still ranges between 25-70 per cent which will be difficult to reduce overnight, according to industry body CEAMA.

NATION: BOM8 MH-LOCKDOWN Maharashtra: Lockdown extended till July 31 Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Monday said the lockdown in the state is being extended till July 31. The current lockdown was to end on June 30.

DEL32 VIRUS-2NDLD CASES Single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases takes India's tally to 5,48,318 New Delhi: A single-day spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases took India's tally to 5,48,318 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 16,475 with 380 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL1 JK-LD ENCOUNTER 3 militants killed in Anantnag encounter Srinagar: Three unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

CAL3 BH-MIGRANTS-RETURN Hunger brought migrants home, now drives them back thousands of miles away Patna: Hunger and hopelessness drove tens of thousands of migrant workers from cities of their dreams to languorous villages in Bihar during the coronavirus lockdown. It's hunger and hopelessness again that is pushing them back to the cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the sprawling farms of Punjab. By Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

DEL28 CONG-FUEL HIKE Govt 'extorting' people with fuel price hikes: Sonia Gandhi New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday attacked the BJP government at the Centre for raising fuel prices 22 times since the lockdown, accusing it of extorting people, and sought an immediate rollback of the hikes.

DEL34 VIRUS-EDUCATION-REPORT-UNESCO COVID-19 a setback for education sector, govts need to address inclusion challenges: UNESCO report New Delhi: The COVID-19 pandemic will have a considerable setback on learning, according to the UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring Report, which also urges governments to rebuild education systems that are better and accessible to all.

DEL29 DL-VIRUS-KEJRIWAL-LD PLASMA BANK Plasma bank to be set up in Delhi for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced setting up of a 'plasma bank' for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the national capital, and said it will start operating in the next two days.

LEGAL: LGD7 GREEN-VEHICLES Give info on sound level of vehicles at time of sale, NGT tells auto makers New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed automobile manufacturers to provide information to consumers about sound level of vehicles at the time of sale as noise pollution is posing a serious threat to the health of the people.

LGD4 VIRUS-DL-HC-HEALTHCARE Facing manpower shortage with thousands of healthcare workers infected by COVID-19, AAP govt tells HC New Delhi: Delhi was facing manpower shortage after losing four doctors to COVID-19 and thousands of healthcare professionals being infected, the AAP government informed the Delhi High Court on Monday and said it was 'preposterous' to move a contempt petition against it over managing of dead bodies at such a time.

FOREIGN: FGN16 BANGLA-LD FERRY 32 people drown as ferry capsizes in Bangladesh's Buriganga river Dhaka: At least 32 people were drowned and many were missing on Monday when a ferry carrying over 100 passengers capsized in Buriganga river after it was hit by a bigger vessel in the Bangladeshi capital here, officials said. By Anisur Rahman FGN14 PAK-PILOTS-LICENCE Intl airlines initiate probe against Pak pilots, staff after reports of fake licence emerge: Report Islamabad: Several international airlines, including Qatar Airways, have initiated a probe against Pakistani employees and grounded them till further notice after authorities here reported that as many as 262 pilots were holding fake licences, a media report has said.

