HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL26 VIRUS-2NDLD VACCINE India approves Oxford's, Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccines for restricted emergency use New Delhi: India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

DEL32 VACCINE-LD CONG Cong leaders raise concern over DCGI approval to indigenous COVID-19 vaccine New Delhi: Some Congress leaders on Sunday raised serious concern over the grant of approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted use, saying it is 'premature' and can prove dangerous.

DEL20 JK-MEHBOOBA-INTERVIEW Political parties in JK have become 'everybody's favourite whipping boy': Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar: Accusing the Centre of pushing Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream parties 'to the wall', former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said sadly, these parties have become 'scapegoats and everybody's favourite whipping boy'. By Sumir Kaul CAL5 WB-LD GANGULY Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon Kolkata: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who underwent angioplasty after a 'mild' heart attack, is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.

MDS5 TL-VACCINE-BHARATBIOTECH A great milestone in India's scientific capability: Bharat Biotech on approval for emergency use of Covaxin Hyderabad: Expressing delight over the approval on restricted emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, Bharat Biotech on Sunday said it has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist and their goal is to provide global access to populations that need it the most DEL28 FARMERS-SONIA First time such arrogant govt in power, must withdraw farm laws unconditionally: Sonia New Delhi: In a scathing attack on the Centre over the farmers' protests, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said that for the first time since independence such an 'arrogant' government has come to power that cannot see the sufferings of 'annadatas', and demanded that the new farm laws be immediately withdrawn unconditionally.

Story continues

DEL29 NCR-LD COLLAPSE 15 dead in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground Ghaziabad (UP): Fifteen people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, police said.

DEL35 RJ-BIRD FLU Bird flu alert in Rajasthan after crow deaths in several districts Jaipur: A bird flu alert has been sounded in Rajasthan after the presence of the dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows in Jhalawar and more avian deaths were reported in other districts, including Jaipur, officials said.

LEGAL LGD2 BAR-JUDICIAL OFFICER BCI to move SC seeking 3-year practice at bar as condition to be judicial officer New Delhi: The Bar Council of India has said it will file an application before the Supreme Court seeking to make minimum 3-year practice at the bar necessary to become a judicial officer.

FOREIGN FGN11 CHINA-MILITARY China's new defence law expands power of its military headed by Xi Beijing, Jan 3 (PTI) China has revised its National Defence Law, expanding the power of its armed forces headed by President Xi Jinping to mobilise military and civilian resources to defend its national interests both at home and abroad. By K J M Varma FGN12 PAK-MINERS-2NDLD GUNMEN 11 coal miners from Pak's minority Shia Hazara community shot dead in Balochistan Karachi: At least 11 coal miners from Pakistan's Shia Hazara community were killed and four others injured on Sunday by unidentified gunmen who initially kidnapped them in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, in the latest targeted attack on the minority communities in the country.

FGN9 VIRUS-US-KING Veteran US broadcaster Larry King in hospital with COVID Los Angeles: Legendary talk show host Larry King has tested positive for coronavirus and is being treated at a hospital here, according to US media reports on Sunday.

SPORTS SPD5 SPO-CRI-IND-PROTOCOL Full Indian squad, including isolated five, travelling to Sydney together; Brisbane Test on as of now New Delhi: The entire Indian cricket contingent, including the five players who are in precautionary isolation, will travel to Sydney for the third Test against Australia together in the same chartered flight on Monday. By Kushan Sarkar PTI SRY