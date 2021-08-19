HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL25 VACCINE-DOSE-SKIP Over 3.86 crore people didn't get 2nd dose of Covid vaccines within stipulated time: Govt New Delhi: Over 3.86 crore people did not get their second dose of anti-Covid vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- within the stipulated period of time, the government has said in response to an RTI query.

DEL23 AFGHAN-YASHWANT SINHA INTERVIEW India should be 'open-minded' about dealing with the Taliban: Yashwant Sinha New Delhi: Former external affairs minister Yashwant Sinha on Tuesday said India should be 'open-minded' about dealing with the Taliban and suggested that it should open its embassy in Kabul and send back the ambassador.

By Kumar Rakesh DEL22 DL-BUS-LD CBI MHA recommends preliminary enquiry by CBI into procurement of 1,000 buses by Delhi govt New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has recommended a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government, officials said on Thursday.

DEL21 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Army JCO, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army died in a fierce gun fight with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday in which a terrorist was also killed, Army officials said.

DEL20 BIZ-DIESEL-PRICE-CUT Diesel price cut by 20 paise, petrol unchanged New Delhi: Diesel price on Thursday was cut by 20 paise per litre - the second straight day of reduction, but petrol rates remained unchanged.

DEL14 AFGHAN-INDEPENDENCE DAY-FAMILY On our Independence Day, we Afghans feel like prisoners: Former journalist New Delhi: Cooped up inside his Kabul home with his family since the Taliban took over the capital city, Akhtarabir Akhtar, who eagerly waits to celebrate August 19 to mark the Independence Day of his beloved Afghanistan, says instead of festivities, fear and an uneasy calm rule the streets. By Kunal Dutt DEL13 DEF-CHALLENGES-RAJNATH India's national security challenges becoming complex: Rajnath New Delhi: Noting that India's national security challenges are increasing and becoming 'complex' in view of the changing geopolitical situation globally, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday strongly pitched for a strong, capable and completely 'self-reliant' defense industry in the country.

CAL7 WB-LD HC-VIOLENCE Calcutta HC orders CBI, SIT probes in post-poll violence cases in Bengal, indicts police for inaction Kolkata: Observing that there are 'definite and proved' allegations that complaints of the victims of violence in the aftermath of the West Bengal assembly polls were not even registered, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday ordered a CBI investigation in all alleged cases of heinous crimes like rape and murder, while accepting the recommendations of an NHRC panel.

LEGAL LGD8 SC-MARINES-LD FISHERMEN Italian marines case: SC asks Kerala HC not to disburse compensation to fishing vessel owner New Delhi: Taking note of a plea by some fishermen seeking compensation, the Supreme Court Thursday directed the Kerala High Court not to disburse any amount from Rs 2 crore earmarked for the owner of fishing vessel 'St Antony' in which two fishermen were killed by Italian marines in 2012.

LGD9 DL-COURT-THAROOR No special allegation, insufficient material against Tharoor, says court discharging him in wife's death case New Delhi: In the absence of specific allegations and sufficient material, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor could not be compelled to face the rigmaroles of a criminal trial, a Delhi court said while discharging him in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death.

FOREIGN FGN39 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE-STUDY COVID vaccines effective against Delta variant, UK study finds London: Obtaining two vaccine doses remains the most effective way to ensure protection against the COVID-19 Delta variant of concern (VOC), first identified in India and now dominant in the UK, one of Britain's largest studies of its kind concluded on Thursday. By Aditi Khanna FGN31 PAK-MINISTER-AFGHAN-TALIBAN No country can 'ignore' Pakistan as it convinced Afghan Taliban to talk to US: Interior Minister Islamabad: No country can 'ignore' Pakistan as it convinced the Afghan Taliban to hold dialogue with the US, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said as he boasted of Islamabad's significant role in ensuring peace in Afghanistan. By Sajjad Hussain SPORTS SPD6 SPO-CRI-WT20-GAMBHIR India far more superior to Pakistan, Afghanistan can create upsets in T20 World Cup: Gambhir New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir reckons that India will go into the T20 World Cup as a 'far superior' outfit than arch-rivals Pakistan while Afghanistan led by Rashid Khan will be the team to watch out for.

