HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, July 10 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: DEL18 UP-POPULATION-CONTROL-BILL UP population draft bill: Those with over two kids can't contest local polls, apply for govt jobs Lucknow: According to a draft of the proposed population control bill, anyone violating two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh will be debarred from contesting local bodies elections, from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

Nation: DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 42,766 new cases New Delhi: India logged 42,766 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 3,07,95,716, while the active cases have declined to 4,55,033, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL20 VACCINES-WHO SWAMINATHAN Decision on emergency use listing of Covaxin likely in 4-6 weeks: WHO New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to take a decision on including Bharat Biotech’s COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin in the emergency use list (EUL) within four to six weeks, Soumya Swaminathan, the global health body's chief scientist has said.

DEL17 PM-VIETNAM Modi speaks with Vietnam PM, says both nations share vision of rules-based Indian Ocean region New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday and noted that the Indo-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership can contribute to promoting regional stability as both nations share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean region.

DEL21 COOPERATION-LD-SHAH Govt keen to make cooperatives more empowered: Amit Shah New Delhi: The government is determined to make cooperatives and all cooperative institutions more empowered, Union minister Amit Shah, who met some leading figures of the country's cooperative sector on Saturday, said.

DEL14 UP-CONG-LD VIOLENCE Rahul, Priyanka slam BJP govt in UP over poll violence New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over incidents of alleged violence and misbehaviour with women during the filing of nominations for block panchayat chiefs, with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying that violence has been renamed 'masterstroke' in the state.

DEL10 SCIENCE-SUPERNOVA Indian researchers spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source New Delhi: An extremely bright, hydrogen deficient, fast-evolving supernova that shines with the energy borrowed from an exotic type of neutron star with an ultra-powerful magnetic field has been spotted by Indian researchers.

BOM4 MH-PHONE TAPPING-LD PANEL Maha govt sets up panel to probe phone-tapping allegation made by state Cong chief Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has appointed a high-level committee under state DGP Sanjay Pandey to probe state Congress chief Nana Patole's allegation that his phone was tapped when he was MP in 2016-17 under the watch of the then BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

Legal: LGD4 DL-HC-VIRUS-VIOLATIONS Have directed states, UTs to ensure strict compliance with COVID-19 directives: Centre to Delhi HC New Delhi: The central government has informed the Delhi High Court that it has asked all states and Union territories (UT) to ensure strict compliance with the national directives for COVID-19 management and take necessary measures under the Disaster Management Act.

LGD3 DL-HC-VLOGGER-BLACKLIST YouTube vlogger's wife moves Delhi HC challenging Centre's decision blacklisting him New Delhi: YouTube vlogger Karl Edward Rice's wife has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the central government's alleged 'arbitrary and unreasonable' decision to blacklist him and deny visa to enter India.

Foreign: FGN16 GEORGIA-JAISHANKAR-ZALKALIANI India, Georgia agree to work jointly to further strengthen their ties during EAM Jaishankar's visit Tbilisi (Georgia): India and Georgia on Saturday agreed to work jointly to elevate their 'very excellent relationship' to a new level as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and discussed with him bilateral economic cooperation, trade and connectivity.

FGN13 US-INDIAN-SPACE Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Shirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft Houston: Sirisha Bandla, a 34-year-old aeronautical engineer, is set to become the third Indian-origin woman to head to space when she flies as part of Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed flight test on Sunday.

FGN8 UN-INDIA-SYRIA Committed to Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process: India at UN United Nations: Expressing concern over the involvement of external actors in Syria, India has said it is committed to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process to bring long-term security and stability in the conflict-ridden country.

Sports: SPD9 SPO-CRI-BCCI-SL-2NDLD SERIES India-Sri Lanka series to now start from July 18: BCCI secretary Jay Shah New Delhi: The Indian team's six-match limited-overs series in Sri Lanka will now start from July 18, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told PTI on Saturday, a day after a COVID-19 outbreak in the home team camp forced the postponement. PTI MGA MGA