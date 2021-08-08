HIGHLIGHTS

Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories of the Eastern Region at 5 pm.

CAL 1 TR-TMC-ARREST 12 TMC activists arrested in Tripura for violating COVID norms Agartala: At least 12 leaders and workers of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), including those injured in an alleged attack by BJP workers on the previous day, were arrested in Tripura's Khowai district on Sunday for 'violating COVID norms', police said.

CAL 2 OD-VIRUS Odisha reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,243 fresh cases Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 death count shot up to 6,435 on Sunday after 69 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 1,243 fresh cases raised the tally to 9,87,070, a health department official said.

CAL 3 AS-ENCOUNTER Drug dealer killed in police encounter in Assam Guwahati: A suspected drug dealer was killed and a police officer injured in an encounter in Assam's Nagaon district early on Sunday, a senior officer said.

CAL 6 AS-MZ-BORDER-TRUCKERS Trucking resumes over Assam-Mizoram’s disputed border Aizawl/Silchar/Guwahati: Trucks from the rest of the country rumbled into Mizoram across a disputed border with neighbouring Assam late Saturday night, some 12 days after a bloody clash between police forces of the two states.

CAL 7 AS-AKHIL-MAMATA Mamata-led alliance of regional parties in making to unseat BJP from power at Centre in 2024: Akhil Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Sunday said that an alliance of regional parties under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the making to oust the BJP from power at the Centre in 2024.

CAL 8 AS-HAZARIKA-HOUSE Assam govt plans to set up cultural centre at Bhupen Hazarika's Kuthori house Nagaon: The Assam government has acquired the land and house that once belonged to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika at Kuthori near the Kaziranga National Park to set up a cultural centre, an official said on Sunday.

CAL 9 WB-VACCINE-PM-ADHIR Increase quota of COVID vaccine for Bengal: Adhir writes to PM Kolkata: Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to increase the quota of COVID-19 vaccine for West Bengal CES 4 AS-APPREHEND-BGB 5 apprehended Bangladeshis handed over to BGB as goodwill gesture Dhubri: Five of the 10 Bangladeshi nationals, who were apprehended when they were attempting to illegally enter India through Coochbehar district of West Bengal, have been handed over to Border Guard Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture, BSF officials said on Sunday. PTI RG RG