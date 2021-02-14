HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION MDS22 PM-TN-3RDLD PROJECTS PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says these are symbols of innovation, development Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over to the Army, the home-made Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) and launched various projects and laid the foundation for several others in different sectors, including Railways, in Tamil Nadu, describing them as symbols of innovation and indigenous development.

DEL29 UKD-2NDLD BODIES Eight bodies recovered from Tapovan, Raini hydel project sites; toll rises to 46 Dehradun/Tapovan: Eight bodies were recovered on Sunday from the flash flood-ravaged hydel project sites in Tapovan and Raini of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, taking the toll in the calamity to 46, even as search and rescue operations were intensified.

DEL27 ANTONY-CHINA Disengagement in areas of eastern Ladakh is surrender to China: Antony New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former defence minister A K Antony on Sunday alleged that disengagement in both the Galwan Valley and Pangong Tso Lake areas and the creation of a buffer zone was a 'surrender' of India's rights.

CAL14 AS-RAHUL-LD-RALLY Congress will never implement CAA if voted to power in Assam: Rahul Sivasagar (Assam): Accusing the BJP and RSS of dividing Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that his party will protect every principle of the Assam Accord and will never implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act if voted to power in the state.

DEL32 DL-TOOLKIT-PROBE-LD-CASE 21-year-old activist arrested in Bengaluru for sharing Greta Thunberg's 'toolkit' New Delhi: A 21-year-old climate activist has been arrested from Bengaluru for being allegedly involved in sharing the 'toolkit' related to the farmer's protest on social media, police said on Sunday.

DEL31 PULWAMA-CRPF Did not forgive, will not forget: CRPF on Pulwama terror attack anniversary New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) that lost 40 troopers in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack said on Sunday that the country 'did not forgive' and 'will not forget' the supreme sacrifice made by the personnel.

DEL30 VIRUS RECOVERIES FATALITIES India's national recovery rate among highest in the world: Health ministry New Delhi: India has been recording a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths since October 1, 2020, while the national recovery rate is amongst the highest in the world, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

FOREIGN FGN25 US-TRUMP-LDALL IMPEACHMENT US Senate acquits Donald Trump over Jan 6 Capitol violence Washington: The US Senate has acquitted a defiant Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial in just over a year, after the Democrats failed once again to muster enough votes to convict the former president on a charge of inciting the deadly insurrection at the Capitol on January 6. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 VIRUS-UK-VACCINATION UK expands COVID-19 vaccination drive to cover all over-65s London: The UK’s vaccination programme will officially expand further from Monday as the National Health Service (NHS) invites all over-65s and clinically vulnerable groups to receive their jabs to protect against COVID-19.

By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD20 SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-2ND LD RECORD Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan for Test wickets in India, now only behind Kumble Chennai: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.

