HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID tally crosses 60 lakh; 1,039 more deaths New Delhi: India's coronavirus tally galloped past 60 lakh on Monday with 82,170 new cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 50.17 lakh after 74,893 more people recuperated, the Health Ministry said.

DEL35 DEF-ACQUISITION-LD POLICY Rajnath Singh unveils new Defence Acquisition Procedure New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled on Monday a new Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) that features steps to turn India into a global manufacturing hub of military platforms, reduce timelines for procurement of defence equipment and allow purchase of essential items by the three services through capital budget under a simplified mechanism.

DEL15 DL-LD TRACTOR Youth Congress torches tractor at India Gate in protest against farm laws New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress activists set a tractor on fire at India Gate in the heart of Lutyens Delhi on Monday morning to voice their protest against the contentious farm laws.

DEL28 BJP-LD TRACTOR BJP hits out at Congress over tractor-burning incident near India Gate New Delhi: The BJP on Monday blasted the Congress over the burning of a tractor near India Gate here, allegedly by opposition party workers, saying it has 'shamed' the country with its 'drama' aimed at publicity and 'misleading' farmers.

DES13 PB-LD AMARINDER-FARM LAWS Punjab CM says his govt will move SC over new farm laws, warns against ISI threat Khatkar Kalan (Pb): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government would approach the Supreme Court over the issue of new farm laws.

MDS2 KA-FARMERS PROTEST Farmers in K'taka stage protests against amendments to Land Reforms Act, APMC Act Bengaluru: Pro-farmer organisations backed by a number of other social and political outfits on Monday staged protests across Karnataka over the amendments to the APMC and land reforms act.

DEL31 CBI-SUSHANT-STATEMENT No conclusion reached in Rajput death case, all aspects being probed: CBI New Delhi: The CBI has not reached any conclusion in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and all aspects are under investigation, the agency said on Monday.

BOM3 MH-SENA-NDA What is left of NDA after Akali Dal, Shiv Sena exit: Saamana Mumbai: With the Shiromani Akali Dal walking out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over farm bills, the Shiv Sena on Monday wondered if the BJP-led alliance really exists and asked who are in the coalition now.

MDS8 TN-AIADMK AIADMK's CM nominee for 2021 polls to be announced on Oct 7 Chennai: The AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections would be announced on October 7, a senior leader of the ruling party said here on Monday.

DEL22 GANGSTER-LD ACCIDENT Gangster escorted by cops dies as car overturns Guna/Lucknow: A gangster, who was being brought to Lucknow from Mumbai, died when the vehicle overturned after being hit by a 'nilgai' in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said on Monday.

CAL9 WB-BJP-HAZRA BJP leader says will hug Mamata if infected with coronavirus, police complaint filed Baruipur/Siliguri: Newly-appointed BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra has said that he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee if he is infected with the coronavirus to make her feel the pain of the families of COVID-19 patients.

DEL26 MONSOON-RETREAT Monsoon retreat begins from parts of north India: IMD New Delhi: The southwest monsoon retreated from parts of west Rajasthan and Punjab on Monday, 11 days after his normal withdrawal date, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Legal LGD6 SC-LD LOAN MORATORIUM Decision in 2-3 days over interest on deferred instalments by banks, Centre tells SC New Delhi: The Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday that a decision is likely in 2-3 days over charging of interest by banks on instalments which were deferred during the moratorium period in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

LGM1 KL-COURT-TERRORIST Kerala man sentenced to life term for joining ISIS Kochi: A court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to a man who was convicted for intentionally and knowingly joining ISIS and later proceeding to Iraq to further the activities of the dreaded terror group.

