HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION DEL64 VIRUS-IAF-OXYGEN IAF airlifts 12 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday airlifted 12 empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Bangkok, Singapore and Dubai to India.

DEL62 VIRUS-HOME ISOLATION-GUIDELINES Health ministry releases revised guidelines for home isolation of mild COVID-19 cases New Delhi: The health ministry on Thursday issued the 'Revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic COVID-19 cases', in which it advised against attempting to procure or administer Remdesivir injections at home, underlining that it should be administered only in a hospital setting.

DEL51 BIZ-2NDLD FACEBOOK BLOCK Facebook blocks #ResignmModi posts for hours, restores it calling it a mistake New Delhi: Facebook blocked posts tagged #ResignModi amid raging criticism of the government's handling of the COVID crisis, but restored it hours later calling it a mistake DEL60 MHA-DELHI-ACT Amended GNCTD Act won't alter constitutional, legal duties of elected govt in Delhi: MHA New Delhi: The centre on Thursday said the amendments to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act will in no way alter the constitutional and legal responsibilities of the elected government in the national capital but would ensure better governance.

DEL58 DL-VIRUS-JAIN LD VACCINE Delhi doesn't have vaccines for 18-44 age group: Health minister New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the city 'does not have vaccines' for the inoculation of persons in the 18-44 age group and purchase orders have been placed with manufacturers for the same.

DEL56 LEFT-VIRUS-GOVT Tragedy unfolding in country is of 'epic proportions': CPI-M on COVID-19 situation.

New Delhi: Left parties on Thursday attacked the government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation, saying it has failed to provide oxygen and beds, and termed the pandemic the worst calamity since the 1943 Bengal famine in terms of human lives lost.

DEL50 UKD-LD CHARDHAM YATRA Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed amid COVID surge Dehradun: The Chardham Yatra to the four famous Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand, which was scheduled to begin next month, has been postponed in view of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases. DEL42 VIRUS-SHRINGLA INDIA India focusing on procuring oxygen-related equipment to deal with COVID: FS Shringla New Delhi: India is looking at getting around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Thursday.

DEL28 VIRUS-INDIA SUPPLIES RUSSIA COVID-19: Russia delivers 20 tonnes of medical supplies to India New Delhi: Russia on Thursday delivered to India 20 tonnes of medical supplies mainly comprising oxygen concentrators, ventilators and medicines as part of its assistance to help the country deal with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped several states and union territories.

LEGAL LGD11 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD OXYGEN Why MP, Maha got more oxygen than asked for, but Delhi less, HC asks Centre New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday questioned the Centre as to why various states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, were being allocated more oxygen than they demanded while the national capital was not getting even the quantity necessary for treating COVID-19 patients.

LGD10 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD REMDESIVIR Release Remdesivir seized by police for use in hospitals, HC tells Delhi govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the deputy commissioner (DC) of the AAP government's revenue department to issue orders for the release of Remdesivir, used in the treatment of COVID-19, as soon as the medicine is seized by the police from hoarders and black-marketeers.

LGD3 SC-JOURNALIST SC says 'right to life' embraces even undertrial, orders shifting of Kappan to Delhi for treatment New Delhi: Observing that 'right to life' embraces even an undertrial, the Supreme Court has directed the Uttar Pradesh government to shift journalist Siddique Kappan, suffering from various ailments and arrested last year on way to Hathras where a young Dalit woman had died after being gang raped, to a hospital in Delhi for better medical treatment.

FOREIGN FGN39 CHINA-INDIA-WANG Chinese Foreign Minister promises to do utmost in supporting India's fight against COVID-19 surge Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday promised to do the utmost in supporting India's fight against the COVID-19 surge and said that anti-pandemic materials produced in China were entering India at a faster pace.

FGN36 VIRUS-US-INDIA-LD ADVISORY US advises its citizens in India to leave as soon as it is safe to do so amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases Washington: The US has advised its citizens not to travel to India or to leave as soon as it is safe to do so and authorised the voluntary departure of family members of its employees in the Indian missions, saying the access to all types of medical care is becoming severely limited in the country amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases.

