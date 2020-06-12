HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hours: NATION: DEL36 INDONEPAL-LD FIRING 1 killed, 2 injured in firing by Nepal police; Indian national in custody Patna/New Delhi: A man was killed and two others were injured on Friday after Nepal border police troops fired at them 'deep inside Nepalese territory' adjoining Bihar's Sitamarhi district, officials said.

DEL47 RJ-GEHLOT-SOG BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt, complaint filed with SOG: CM Gehlot Jaipur: Accusing the BJP again of trying to topple his government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said a complaint has been filed with state’s Special Operation Group for investigation into the matter.

DEL42 VIRUS-TESTING-CRITERIA Govt mulling to include sudden loss of taste, smell as criteria for COVID-19 test New Delhi: The government is mulling to include sudden loss of taste and smell as a criteria for COVID-19 testing, sources said on Friday as India witnessed a surge in coronavirus instances with total caseload racing towards the three lakh mark.

DEL43 BIZ-VIRUS-LABOUR-OFFICIALS 25 more labour ministry officials test positive for COVID-19: Source New Delhi: As many as 25 officials of the Ministry of Labour and Employment tested positive for COVID-19 this week, taking the number of infected employees in the ministry to 36, according to a source.

DEL35 RAIL-SHRAMIK SPECIAL-STATES 7 states demand 63 Shramik Special trains from rlys; 32 to depart from Kerala, 23 to head to WB New Delhi: Seven state governments have listed their demand for a total of 63 Shramik Special trains from the railways, days after the Railway Board chairman wrote to the chief secretaries to give their 'residual demand' for such trains to ferry migrant workers back home.

DEL40 LAW COMMERCIAL COURTS ADJOURNMENTS Govt pushes for minimal adjournments in cases related to commercial disputes New Delhi: Seeking to cut down on delays in settling commercial disputes, the Law Ministry has urged the high courts of Delhi, Bombay, Calcutta and Karnataka to direct judicial officers in lower judiciary to restrict the number of adjournments to three in such matters.

BOM5 MH-LOCKDOWN-UDDHAV Lockdown relaxations in Maha not being revoked: Thackeray Mumbai: Amid reports that the Maharashtra government planned to withdraw the lockdown relaxations in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday made it clear that no such decision has been taken.

CAL4 AS-OIL-FIRE-ENVIRONMENT Assam gas fire to have long-term impact on biodiversity hotspot Guwahati/Tinsukia: The raging fire at an oil well in Assam's Tinsukia district has caused irreversible damage to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and the Maguri Motapung wetland area besides jeopardising livelihood of people dependent on the land, conservationists said on Friday. By Durba Ghosh MDS13 KA-VIRUS-MINISTER Surge in COVID-19 cases likely in Karnataka after Aug 15: Min Bengaluru: Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Friday said experts have indicated a surge in coronavirus cases in the state after August 15 and the government was taking all precautionary measures in that direction.

LEGAL: LGD28 VIRUS-SC-LD PATIENTS SC seeks response of Centre, states on treatment of Covid patients, handling of bodies New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday termed as 'horrific' the state of affairs in Delhi hospitals with bodies being stacked next to COVID-19 patients, and sought responses from the Centre and different states on its plea taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance on the treatment being meted out to patients and the handling of the bodies.

LGD31 VIRUS-DL-HC-LOCKDOWN-REOPEN COVID-19: Centre's decision to reopen activities was not taken in haste: Delhi HC New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday said the Central government’s decision of phased reopening of lockdown was not taken in haste and it was done to ensure a proper balance between containing the spread of COVID 19 pandemic and making it certain that people are not forced to starvation.

BUSINESS: DEL41 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Markets recoup early losses; Sensex jumps 243 pts, Nifty tops 9,950 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rebounded from a sharp selloff in early trade to finish 243 points higher on Friday, led by strong gains in Reliance Industries and a rebound in European markets.

