HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: MDS12 LD-PUDUCHERRY Congress government in Puducherry falls after CM resigns ahead of confidence vote Puducherry: The Congress government in Puducherry fell on Monday after Chief Minister V Narayanasamy resigned ahead of the confidence vote sought by him in the Assembly after his government was reduced to a minority due to a spate of resignations of party MLAs and a DMK legislator over the past few days.

DEL28 PM-DEF-2NDLD BUDGET India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM New Delhi: India is working hard to enhance its capabilities and capacities in the defence-manufacturing sector at a fast pace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, noting that there were hundreds of ordnance factories before independence with large-scale weapons export from the country in both world wars but this system was not strengthened.

DEL29 EC-STATES-CENTRAL FORCES EC says West Bengal not singled out, central forces deployment a routine practice in all poll-bound states New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday said that central police forces are being sent to all poll-bound states and not specifically to West Bengal, stressing that it is a routine practice for several decades.

DEL20 DL-TOOLKIT CASE-PROBE Toolkit case: Lawyer Nikita Jacob, engineer Shantanu Muluk being questioned by police New Delhi: Lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk on Monday joined the probe in connection with the toolkit case and are being questioned at the Delhi Police's Cyber cell office in Dwarka, a senior police officer said. BOM16 MH-LD DELKAR Lok Sabha member Mohan Delkar found dead in Mumbai hotel Mumbai: Mohan Delkar, seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on Monday, police said.

CAL18 WB-CBI-LD GAMBHIR CBI examines Abhishek's sister-in-law in coal theft case Kolkata: A team of CBI visited the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in Kolkata on Monday to examine her in connection with the coal pilferage case, officials said.

LEGAL: LGD10 DL-HC-LD NATIONAL HERALD HC seeks reply from Sonia, Rahul, others on Swamy's plea to lead evidence in National Herald case New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought responses of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and others accused in the National Herald case, on a plea by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy seeking to lead evidence before the trial court.

LGD8 SC-LD AMAZON SC notice to FRL, others on Amazon plea against HC direction for status quo on Future-Reliance deal New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and others on Amazon's plea against the Delhi High Court direction staying its single judge order to maintain status quo on the Future-Reliance amalgamation deal.

BOM7 MH-HC-VARAVARA RAO-LD BAIL Elgar case: Varavara Rao gets interim bail for 6 months Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday granted interim bail for six months on medical grounds to ailing poet and activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

BUSINESS: DEL26 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex sinks 1,145 pts; Nifty drops below 14,700 Mumbai: Extending its losses for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,145 points on Monday, tracking heavy losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC and TCS amid negative cues from global markets.

DEL27 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee surges 16 paise to close at 72.49 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee gained 16 paise to settle at 72.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and expectation of improved macro-economic data.

FOREIGN: FGN25 CHINA-INDIA-BRICS China backs India hosting this year’s BRICS summit: official Beijing: China on Monday expressed its support for India in hosting this year’s BRICS summit and said it will work with New Delhi to strengthen the cooperation among the five-member grouping of emerging economies. By K J M Varma FGN22 JAISHANKAR-MAURITIUS Jaishankar meets Mauritius foreign minister; reviews 'excellent' bilateral relations Port Louis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday called on Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and held talks with Foreign Minister M Alan Ganoo during which they reviewed the 'excellent' bilateral relations and successful development partnership. PTI DIV DIV