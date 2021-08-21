HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL16 AFGHAN-LD INDIANS Indians detained on way to Kabul airport; Released subsequently: Reports New Delhi: A group of Indian nationals is learnt to have been stopped and taken to an unknown location near the Kabul airport on Saturday for questioning and verification of travel documents, triggering some confusion and concerns in India.

DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 34,457 fresh COVID-19 cases, 375 deaths New Delhi: A single-day rise of 34,457 COVID-19 cases pushed India's tally to 3,23,93,286 on Saturday, while the number of active cases declined to 3,61,340, the lowest in 151 days, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL13 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Three JeM terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: Three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including one who was behind the killing of BJP worker Rakesh Pandita in June, were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

CAL4 AS-ARREST-TALIBAN 14 arrested in Assam over supporting Taliban on social media: Police Guwahati: Fourteen people were arrested from across Assam for alleged social media posts supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, police said on Saturday. DEL12 CHIDAMBARAM-OPPN UNITY Those who prize freedom must welcome pledge of unity by 19 parties: Chidambaram New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said those who prize freedom above every other right must welcome the pledge of unity made by 19 political parties and supported by the Samajwadi Party.

BOM1 MP-SPORTS-CHOUHAN MP govt to groom budding sportspersons for 2024, 2028 Olympics: Chouhan Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will train budding sportspersons for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

BOM2 MH-PARAM BIR-EXTORTION CASE Maha: One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; fourth within a month Mumbai: Mumbai police have registered one more case of extortion against former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh, an official said on Saturday.

Story continues

BOM5 MH-RAHUL-DANVE Danve says Rahul Gandhi is of no use to anyone, likens him to stray bull; leaves Cong fuming Mumbai: Union minister Raosaheb Danve has criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he was of no use to anyone, and also likened him to a stray bull.

BUSINESS DEL19 BIZ-VACCINE-ZYDUSCADILA Hope to start supply of ZyCoV-D vaccine by mid to end Sept: Zydus Group MD New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Saturday said it is looking to supply its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D by the middle to end of September, adding the pricing of the dose will be announced in the next one or two weeks.

DEL26 BIZ-GOLD HALLMARKING-LD STRIKE Reconsider call for strike on Aug 23, mandatory gold hallmarking big success so far: Govt to GJC New Delhi: Asserting that the mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery in 50 days of its first phase of implementation has been a 'grand success', the government on Saturday urged jewellery body GJC to reconsider its decision to go on strike on August 23.

FOREIGN FGN11 US-BIDEN-AFGHAN-LD EVACUATION President Biden warns lives could be lost in massive Kabul airlift operations Washington: President Joe Biden has said that the mass evacuation from Kabul, one of the largest and most difficult airlifts in history, is not without risk of loss of lives, but vowed to bring all Americans and partners home from Afghanistan, as his administration grappled with the fallout from the chaotic exit. By Lalit K Jha FGN23 PAK-CHINA-LD SECURITY China condemns suicide attack on its nationals in Gwadar, asks Pak to take effective measures Islamabad: China on Saturday asked Pakistan to take effective measures and overhaul the security mechanism to forestall attacks on its nationals working on various infrastructure projects after a suicide bomber attacked a convoy of Chinese nationals in the restive Balochistan province, in the second such attack in over a month. By Sajjad Hussain SPORTS SPF15 SPO-ATH-WORLD-LD IND Amit Khatri wins silver in 10,000m race walk at World U-20 Athletics C'ships Nairobi: Amit Khatri won a silver in men's 10,000m race walk event to clinch India's second medal at the World U-20 Athletics Championship here on Saturday. PTI HDA