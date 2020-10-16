HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to 73,70,468 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 73,70,468 with 63,371 new infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 64 lakh, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL48 PM-LD MARRIAGE AGE Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls after it receives report from the committee set up for this.

DEL53 BJP-CHIRAG-BIHAR BJP slams Chirag Paswan, accuses LJP of spreading confusion, lies ahead of Bihar polls New Delhi: In its most direct attack on the Lok Janshakti Party, the BJP on Friday accused its president Chirag Paswan of trying to create a confusion by harping on his equations with senior leaders of the saffron party, and asserted that it had no relations with the LJP.

DEL3 RAHUL-IMF-PROJECTIONS Even Pakistan, Afghanistan handled COVID better than India: Rahul on IMF projections New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on Friday over IMF's projection that the Indian economy is set to contract by a massive 10.3 per cent this year, saying it was another 'solid achievement' by the government.

DEL56 DL-POLLUTION-LD CPCB Met conditions in Delhi 'extremely unfavourable' for pollutant dispersion since Sept: CPCB New Delhi: Meteorological conditions in Delhi have been 'extremely unfavourable' for dispersion of pollutants since this September as compared to last year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said on Friday.

DEL55 CBI-SEARCHES-INTERNET-SCAM CBI searches 6 firms targeting computer users through tech support scam, Rs 190-cr assets seized New Delhi: The CBI has seized assets worth Rs 190 crore during its searches against six companies booked for a technical support scam targeting Microsoft customers, an investigation which has received praise from United States' Department of Justice, officials said Friday.

DEL43 UP-LD FIRING Ballia firing case: Brother of BJP leader arrested, 5 detained; hunt on for main accused Ballia/Lucknow (UP): Police on Friday detained five people and arrested the brother of a local BJP leader who allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man as a fracas broke out at a meeting attended by administration and police officials in Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

DEL27 MHA-REDDY-NSG India will take decisive action against those who plan to harm: MoS Reddy Gurgaon: India believes in the policy of 'vasudhaiva kutumbakam' or the world is one family but if someone plans to harm it then the country is capable to undertake appropriate action to thwart such attempts in a 'decisive' way, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

CAL5 BH-POLL-PM-RALLY PM to address 12 rallies in poll-bound Bihar Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 12 rallies in Bihar where the three-phase assembly election will begin on October 28.

MDS7 TL-TRIBAL GIRL-DEATH Telangana tribal girl, set on fire for resisting rape, dies in hospital Hyderabad: A 13-year-old tribal girl, who was set on fire, allegedly by her employer at his home for resisting a rape attempt, died here on Thursday night while undergoing treatment for nearly a month, police said.

DEL36 DL-LD KEJRIWAL Kejriwal seeks amendments in Delhi University Act for establishing new colleges New Delhi: Expressing concerns over higher cut-offs for admission in Delhi University colleges, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking amendment in the DU Act so that more colleges and universities can be established in the city.

LEGAL LGD16 SC-LD STUBBLE BURNING SC appoints ex-judge M B Lokur as one-man panel to prevent stubble burning New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday appointed retired apex court judge Justice Madan B Lokur as a one-man committee to take steps for preventing stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh which is a source of pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR).

LGD14 SC-MAHARASHTRA-LD PIL SC rejects PIL seeking dismissal of Maharashtra govt New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL seeking dismissal of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and imposition of President's Rule in the state.

