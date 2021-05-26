Highlights

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION: CAL16 3RDLD CYCLONE Cyclone Yaas weakens after pounding Odisha-Bengal coasts Balasore/Digha/Ranchi: Yaas weakened into a severe cyclonic storm on Wednesday afternoon after pounding the beach towns in north Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal with a wind speed of 130-145 kmph, inundating the low-lying areas amid a storm surge even as the two eastern states battled the COVID crisis, officials said.

DEL48 2NDLD PM PM says vaccine absolutely important to save lives, defeat Covid New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described COVID-19 vaccines as 'absolutely important to save lives and defeat the pandemic', noting that this 'once-in-a-lifetime' crisis has brought tragedy and sufferings at doorsteps of many and caused huge economic impact.

DEL25 DL-FARMERS-BLACk-DAY Protest flags, slogans and marches as farmers observe 'black day' to mark 6 months of stir New Delhi: Farmers agitating at three Delhi border points raised black flags, shouted anti-government slogans, burnt effigies and took out protest marches as they observed 'black day' on Wednesday to mark the completion of six months of their stir against the three Central agri laws.

DEL41 BIZ-2NDLD WHATSAPP-GOVT-HC WhatsApp files lawsuit in Delhi High Court against new IT rules New Delhi: WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court challenging the government's new digital rules saying the requirement for the company to provide access to encrypted messages will break privacy protections.

DEL35 DL-VACCINE-LD-KEJRIWAL Talks with makers of Sputnik V on, they will supply vaccine to Delhi: Kejriwal New Delhi: As Delhi grapples with a shortage of coronavirus vaccines, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the makers of Sputnik V will supply anti-Covid jabs to the city but the quantity is yet to be decided.

DEL22 RAMDEV-IMA-NOTICE IMA serves defamation notice on Ramdev Dehradun: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has served a defamation notice on Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

DEL19 MEA-INDIA NEPAL Internal matters of Nepal: India on political developments in Kathmandu New Delhi: India on Wednesday said the recent political developments in Nepal are its internal matters and it is for the country to deal with them under its own domestic framework and democratic processes.

DEL28 CBI-JAISWAL Subodh Kumar Jaiswal takes charge as CBI director New Delhi: IPS officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Wednesday took charge as director of the CBI, officials said.

MDS6 BIZ-WHATSAPP-GOVT-LD PAI 'They have clear double standards': Pai slams large social media platforms Bengaluru: The Indian government and the country's laws should define and protect the privacy of citizens, information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai said on Wednesday as he accused large social media platforms like WhatsApp of 'double standards'.

DEL46 DL-VACCINE-KEJRIWAL Team India must come together to fight COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Team India has to come together to fight coronavirus and urged the Centre to procure vaccines and distribute them to states.

DEL47 VACCINE-KANG Only way to decrease variants of COVID-19 is by increasing vaccination: Noted clinical scientist Gagandeep Kang New Delhi: Stressing that the only way to decrease variants of COVID-19 is by increasing vaccination, prominent clinical scientist Gagandeep Kang said massive inoculation being a mistake is a topic brought up with 'pseudo-scientific messy incorrect immunology'.

LEGAL LGD10 UKD-COURT-VAN GUJJARS U’khand High Court slams govt over living conditions of Van Gujjars Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court has reprimanded the state government for stopping some Van Gujjar families on the way to Govind Pashu Vihar National Park in Uttarkashi district and said their right to life is being violated by the authorities.

FOREIGN FGN7 SA-LD GUPTAS 'Firms linked to Guptas in S Africa got 49 billion rands irregularly from parastatal corporations' Johannesburg: A host of companies linked to the influential Indian-origin Gupta brothers received a total of over 49 billion rands in irregular payments from a number of parastatal corporations in South Africa, a witness has claimed at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

By Fakir Hassen FES35 VIRUS-UK-CHARLES-INDIANS Prince Charles meets Indian community members in Coventry; appreciates their work to aid India's fight against COVID-19 London: Britain's Prince Charles has met the Indian community members in Coventry who are fundraising to support those impacted by the COVID-19 crisis in India and appreciated their work.

