HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL45 ENV-LDALL POLLUTION Only 4% pollution in Delhi-NCR due to stubble burning, says Javadekar; Kejriwal hits back New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday appealed to Punjab government to curb stubble burning but asserted that only 4 per cent of pollution in Delhi-NCR is due to crop residue burning as the rest is due to local factors, drawing sharp criticism from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who said 'being in denial will not help.' DEL21 DL-2NDLD AIR QUALITY Smoky haze shrouds Delhi-NCR; air quality enters 'very poor' zone New Delhi: Stricter anti-pollution measures, including a ban on electricity generators, under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into effect in Delhi-NCR on Thursday as a layer of haze hung over the region and air quality slipped to ‘very poor’ levels.

MDS5 TL-RAINS-RELIEF Relief operations underway in rain-hit areas of Telangana Hyderabad: Relief operations were underway on Thursday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana in the wake of heavy rains that caused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to property and also standing agriculture crops.

DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: 67,708 new cases take India's virus tally to 73,07,097 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 73.07 lakh with 67,708 new cases in a day, while 63,83,441 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 87.35 per cent on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

CAL5 BH-CHIRAG-INTERVIEW Nitish insulted my father, worked against LJP candidates in 2019 LS polls: Chirag Patna: Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan Thursday made it clear that his parting of ways with Chief Minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) had 'nothing to do' with sharing of seats for the assembly elections in Bihar, whose politics his party has 'always been opposed to'. By Anwar Sayeed DEL26 LOKPAL Lokpal has no power to review its order New Delhi: Anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal has held that review petitions regarding an order passed by its bench cannot be entertained due to the absence of related provisions in the law governing it, according to an official order. By Ashwini Shrivastava DEL47 DEF-IAF-RAFALEJETS IAF team in France to make preparations to induct more Rafale jets New Delhi: As it prepares to induct a second batch of Rafale jets, the Indian Air Force has sent a team of officials to France to oversee the logistical issues and review the training of a hand-picked group of pilots at the Saint-Dizier air base there, officials said on Thursday.

MDS12 KL-LD AKKITHAM Malayalam poet, Jnanpith award winner Akkitham dies at 94 Thrissur (Kerala): Renowned Malayalam poet and Jnanpith award winner Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri, who is said to have heralded modernism in Malayalam poetry, died at a private hospital here on Thursday.

DEL13 MODI-KALAM Modi pays tribute to former president Kalam New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam, saying India can never forget his indelible contribution towards national development, be it as a scientist or the country's president. Legal LGD7 SC-HATHRAS Let Allahabad HC deal with Hathras case, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said the Allahabad High Court be allowed to monitor the Hathras case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries.

LGD4 SC-LD REPUBLIC TRP SC asks Republic Media Group to approach Bombay HC in TRP scam case New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Republic Media Group to approach the Bombay High Court in the Television Rating Points (TRP) manipulation case registered by Mumbai Police saying, 'we must have faith in high courts'.

LGM2 KL-HC-LD SIVASANKAR Don't arrest Sivasankar till Oct 23, Kerala HC tells ED Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday restrained the Enforcement Directorate, probing the money trail in the sensational gold smuggling case, from arresting suspended IAS officer and former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, M Sivasankar, till October 23.

Business DEL28 BIZ-LD BARC-TRP TRP scam: BARC temporarily suspends weekly ratings of news channels Mumbai: Following the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam, the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Thursday announced a temporary suspension of weekly ratings of news channels across languages.

