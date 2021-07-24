HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5 pm: OLY40 SPO-OLY-LIFT-IND-4THLD CHANU Silver linings: Sensational Mirabai Chanu opens India's medal account at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo: A confident smile never leaving her face, Mirabai Chanu ended India's over two-decade long wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics, clinching the 49kg category silver medal five years after leaving the same platform in tears following a disastrous debut.

MDS4 TL-COVAXIN-LD BRAZIL Partnership fallout: Brazil suspends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin clinical trials Hyderabad: Brazil has suspended the clinical studies of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin following termination of the company's agreement with its partner there, the South American Country's health regulator said.

NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 39,097 fresh COVID-19 cases, 546 fatalities in a day New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 infections rose by 39,097 in a day to reach 3,13,32,159, while 546 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period taking the death toll to 4,20,016 on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

DEL35 PM-OLY-LD CHANU PM Modi speaks to Chanu, says could not have asked for happier start to Tokyo Olympics New Delhi: Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is elated by her stupendous performance and that it couldn't have asked for a happier start to the grand sporting event.

DEL33 CISCE-RESULTS CISCE results for classes 10, 12 announced New Delhi: The CISCE on Saturday announced results for classes 10 and 12, with class 10 girls and boys achieving the same pass percentage.

BOM4 MH-FLOODS-DEATHS 76 dead, 38 injured, 30 missing in floods in Maha, says govt; CM to visit affected areas Mumbai: As many as 76 people have died and 38 others have got injured in the floods that ravaged parts of Maharashtra, the state government said on Saturday.

DEL15 NDRF-MH-RAINS NDRF teams strength enhanced for Maharashtra rains, flooding rescue operations New Delhi: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has enhanced the number of its teams from 18 to 26 for undertaking rescue operations in the coastal areas of Maharashtra that have been hit by heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.

DEL31 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Two militants killed, jawan injured in encounter in Bandipora in north Kashmir Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed while an Army jawan was injured in an encounter in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

DEL17 CBI-SEARCH-LD ARMS LICENCE Arms licence case: CBI carries out search at 40 locations in J-K, Delhi Srinagar/New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday started searches at 40 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, and in the national capital in connection with cases related to alleged irregularities in the issuance of thousands of arms licences to non-residents on forged documents, officials said.

CAL5 WB-RAJYA SABHA-TMC TMC nominates Jawhar Sircar for Rajya Sabha by-election Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress on Saturday nominated former bureaucrat Jawhar Sircar as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in the state.

LEGAL LGD5 SC-AGR AGR dues payable by telcos can't be subject matter of any future litigation: SC New Delhi: The Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) related dues payable by telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel, cannot be a subject matter of any future litigation, the Supreme Court has said.

BUSINESS DEL23 BIZ-AMBANI-ECONOMY Economic reforms benefited unevenly; wealth creation at bottom of pyramid needed: Mukesh Ambani New Delhi: Three decades of economic reforms in India have benefited citizens unevenly and there is a need for the 'Indian model' of development to focus on creating wealth at the bottom of the pyramid, the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said exuding confidence that the country can be at par with the US and China by 2047.

FOREIGN FGN12 PEGASUS-ISRAEL-NSO Millions sleep well at night, walk safely on streets due to technologies like Pegasus: NSO Jerusalem: Amidst the raging controversy over its surveillance software Pegasus, Israeli cybersecurity company NSO Group has defended itself by saying that millions of people around the world sleep well at night and walk in the streets safely due to such technologies available with intelligence and law enforcement agencies. By Harinder Mishra FGN11 PAK-AFGHAN-TROOPS Pak deploys regular troops at forward areas along Afghan border as tensions increase: report Islamabad: Pakistan has deployed regular troops at forward positions along the Afghan border due to the fluid security situation in the neighbouring war-torn country in the wake of the withdrawal of American and NATO troops, a media report said on Saturday. By Sajjad Hussain FGN8 UK-SHRINGLA FS Shringla meets British counterpart, reviews 2030 roadmap to India-UK FTA London: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has met his British counterpart Lord Tariq Ahmad and held a comprehensive review of the UK-India cooperation in multilateral fora and on global issues and the implementation of Roadmap 2030, a 10-year plan that was unveiled in May for bilateral partnership on the road to a free trade agreement. PTI HDA