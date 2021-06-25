HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 51,667 COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths in a day New Delhi: A single-day rise of 51,667 COVID-19 infections took India's case tally to 3,01,34,445 while the weekly positivity rate declined to 3 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

DEL14 VACCINE DOSES Over 1.50 crore vaccine doses available with states: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.50 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 47 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

DEL13 PM-EMERGENCY ANNIVERSARY Dark days of Emergency can never be forgotten: PM Modi New Delhi: On the 46th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said those 'dark days' can never be forgotten and called for taking a pledge to strengthen India's democratic spirit and live up to the values enshrined in the Constitution.

DEL43 PREZ-TRAIN-JOURNEY Prez Kovind embarks on train journey to visit birthplace in UP New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday embarked on a train journey to visit his birthplace in Uttar Pradesh, where he will interact with his old acquaintances from school days and the early days of his social service.

MDS4 DEF-LD-IAC-RAJNATH India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year: Rajnath Singh Kochi: India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC)will be commissioned next year and its combat capability, reach and versatility will add formidable capabilities in the country's defence, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Friday.

DEL15 ED-MH-LD DESHMUKH ED raids ex-Maha home minister Deshmukh's premises in Nagpur, Mumbai New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe against him, officials said.

DEL12 CONG-VIRUS-RAHUL Why no large-scale testing to prevent spread of Delta plus variant: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asked the government why 'large-scale testing is not being done' to check and prevent the spread of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus and how effective are the vaccines against it.

DEL39 DL-OXYGEN AUDIT-KEJRIWAL My crime, I fought for breath of 2 crore people: Kejriwal over report on 'inflated' oxygen need New Delhi: In face of the BJP's accusation of 'criminal negligence' citing a report that the Delhi government 'exaggerated' oxygen requirement during COVID-19 second wave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his only 'crime' was that he 'fought for the breath of two crore people'.

BOM9 MH-CENTRAL AGENCIES-NCP BJP using central investigative agencies to target political opponents: NCP Aurangabad: The NCP on Friday slammed the BJP, saying that it has the “habit” of using the investigative agencies and “targeting” the political rivals.

DEL20 NIA-TERROR-CHARGE SHEET NIA files charge sheet against 7 TuM terrorists in cross-LoC arms smuggling case New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has filed a charge sheet against seven terrorists of the Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM) who were 'smuggling' arms and explosives into India with the help of handlers based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

DEL40 BIZ-TWITTER-PRASAD-ACCOUNT BLOCK Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hr alleging violation of US Copyright Act New Delhi: Twitter on Friday temporarily blocked IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's account for alleged violation of the US Copyright Act, a move that the minister slammed as being arbitrary and gross violation of IT rules.

LEGAL LGD10 SC-LD NARADA Narada scam: SC annuls HC order refusing to accept replies of Mamata Banerjee, law minister New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday annulled the Calcutta High Court's June 9 order refusing to take on record the reply-affidavits of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on their role on the day of arrest of four Trinamool Congress leaders on May 17 by CBI in Narada scam case.

LGD13 DL-HC-SUSHANT-LD MOVIES Delhi HC declines to stay release of film based on Rajput's 'exceptional life' New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday declined to stay the release of movie 'Nyay: The Justice', purportedly based on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's, in cinema halls and on OTT platforms, saying there is no 'unholy interest' in the story of the man's life which was 'exceptional'.

FOREIGN FGN12 CHINA-TIBET-LD TRAIN China launches first fully-electrified bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border Beijing: China on Friday operationalised its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh.

By K J M Varma FGN16 VIRUS-JAPAN-INDIA-AID Japan to provide USD 9.3 million aid to India for building cold chain system to fight COVID-19 Tokyo: Japan on Friday announced that it will provide USD 9.3 million worth cold chain equipment and related assistance to India to help in the country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

