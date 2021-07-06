HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5 PM: NATION: DEL36 LD JK-DELIMITATION-PARTIES All major J&K political parties to meet Delimitation Commission, PDP to stay away Srinagar: Barring the PDP, all the major political parties in Kashmir will meet the visiting Delimitation Commission which will arrive here on Tuesday to gather first-hand inputs to carve out new constituencies in the union territory.

DEL44 GOVERNORS-2NDLD APPOINTMENT Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot appointed Karnataka governor amid cabinet reshuffle buzz New Delhi: Amid buzz around cabinet reshuffle, Union minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Governor of Karnataka as the government also named three other senior BJP leaders for gubernatorial posts in Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh.

DEL53 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY Images of people thronging hill stations 'frightening', govt stresses on following Covid protocols New Delhi: The government on Tuesday cautioned that people roaming in hill stations and markets without following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far.

DEL51 DALAI LAMA-CTA-CHINA China should recognise that Dalai Lama is key to resolving Sino-Tibetan conflict: Head of Tibetan-govt-in exile Dharamshala: The Chinese government should recognise that the Dalai Lama is the key to resolving the Sino-Tibetan conflict and should invite him to 'Tibet and China on pilgrimage without any precondition', the president of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Penpa Tsering, said on Tuesday.

BOM15 MP-SCINDIA-DELHI Jyotiraditya Scindia visits Ujjain temple, cuts short his tour to leave for Delhi amid cabinet expansion buzz Indore: Amid buzz around Union cabinet expansion, BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday cut short his tour of the Malwa-Nimar region in Madhya Pradesh and took off for Delhi from the Indore airport after taking darshan of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

CAL4 WB-DEATH-CUSTODY Tension in Bengal district after man dies in police custody; two cops suspended Kulti (WB): A 21-year-old man died in police custody in Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Tuesday morning, triggering tension in the area, as locals hurled stones at the outpost, where he was held, and torched several vehicles stationed outside, a senior officer said.

MDS9 TN-BLACK FUNGUS-MINISTER Over 3,000 affected by Black Fungus, 122 fatalities in TN: Minister Chennai: Tamil Nadu has reported 3,300 black fungus cases and 122 related deaths so far, state minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday and appealed to the people to seek medical advice on time for early treatment.

LEGAL: LGD15 DL-HC-TWITTER-2NDLD IT RULES HC directs Twitter to inform by when it will appoint resident grievance officer as per IT Rules New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed Twitter to inform it by July 8 as to when it will appoint a resident grievance officer (RGO) in compliance with the new IT Rules after the microblogging platform submitted that it was in the process of doing so.

LGD18 SC-IT RULES Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas pending in HCs challenging validity of new IT Rules New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of pleas pending in different high courts across the country challenging the validity of new IT Rules to the apex court for an authoritative pronouncement on the issue.

BUSINESS: DEL38 BIZ-VACCINE-SPUTNIK-MOREPEN Morepen Labs starts production of test batch of Sputnik V vaccine New Delhi: Morepen Laboratories has started production of the test batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at its facility in Himachal Pradesh, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the domestic drug firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

DEL52 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day winning run, ends marginally lower Mumbai: Market benchmarks closed modestly lower on Tuesday after two days of gains, weighed by profit booking in Reliance Industries, IT and auto stocks amid lack of fresh buying triggers.

FGN20 SINGAPORE-INDIA-CECA Nothing in CECA implies that Indians get jobs in Singapore unconditionally: Minister Singapore: There is 'nothing' in the Singapore-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) which implies that the city-state must let in professionals from India unconditionally, a senior minister told Parliament on Tuesday, rejecting allegations by the Opposition that the pact paves the way for Indian nationals to take up jobs in this country. By Gurdip Singh.