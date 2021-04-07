HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Following are top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL9 PM-WORLD HEALTH DAY PM urges people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions New Delhi: On the occasion of the World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all precautions, including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following other protocols.

CAL7 WB-SHAH-ROADSHOW-SINGUR Amit Shah holds road show in Singur, assures industrialisation Singur (WB): Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a colourful road show here on Wednesday, once a hot spot of the anti-land acquisition movement, and promised rapid industrialisation of the area if BJP is voted to power.

DEL20 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India reports highest daily spike with over 1.15 lakh new cases New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

CAL6 WB-POLL-ADITYANATH TMC leaders swindled all central aid for Bengal: Adityanath Kolkata: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flayed the ruling TMC in West Bengal, alleging that its leaders swindled whatever central aid was extended to the state, from 'funds to ration supplies'.

CAL5 WB-POLL-MAMATA CRPF harassing voters in Bengal at Shah's behest: Mamata Baneswar (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the CRPF personnel are harassing voters in the state at the behest of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

DEL34 RAHUL-VACCINE Every Indian deserves chance to safe life: Rahul Gandhi on COVID-19 vaccine access New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all, and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life.

DEL53 AS-POLL-SONOWAL BJP-led alliance will return to power in Assam, claims Sonowal Guwahati: A day after the assembly elections in Assam came to an end, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday exuded confidence that the BJP-led alliance will return to power in the state with an enhanced mandate.

DEL4 UP-ANSARI-2NDLD BANDA JAIL Mukhtar Ansari brought back to Banda jail from Punjab prison Banda (UP): After spending over two years in a Punjab prison, gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to Banda jail early on Wednesday morning.

LEGAL LGD15 DL-HC-VIRUS-2NDLD MASK CHALLAN Wearing mask compulsory even while driving alone during pandemic, says HC New Delhi: Wearing a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle is compulsory as it is a public place in the context of COVID-19, the Delhi High Court held on Wednesday and described face covering as a 'suraksha kavach' or protective shield against the spread of the infection.

LGD8 SC-ANSARI SC to hear on Apr 9 plea of Mukhtar Ansari's wife for his protection in UP New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday the plea of the wife of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh authorities to ensure that her husband's life is “protected” in the state besides being accorded fair trial in cases against him.

LGD7 SC-ITALIAN MARINES SC to hear on Fri Centre's plea to close cases against Italian marines who killed Indian fishermen New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on April 9 the Centre’s plea seeking closure of cases against two Italian marines accused of killing two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast in February 2012.

FOREIGN FGN21 VIRUS-UK-MODERNA UK begins rollout of Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 in Wales London: The UK on Wednesday began the rollout of the Moderna vaccine to protect against COVID-19, the third two-dose vaccine now being administered by the National Health Service (NHS) alongside the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca jabs. By Aditi Khanna FGN19 PAK-LAVROV-LD QURESHI Pak FM Qureshi, Russia’s Lavrov review cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism Islamabad: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday held wide-ranging talks here during which they reviewed their bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, security, including counter-terrorism and defence. By Sajjad Hussain FGN15 VIRUS-BIDEN-LD VACCINE President Biden says all adult Americans will be vaccine eligible by April 19 Washington: Every adult in the United States will be vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus by April 19, President Joe Biden has announced, advancing by two weeks the previous May 1 deadline for open season for inoculations. By Lalit K Jha. PTI RHL