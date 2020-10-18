HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs: NATION: DEL33 FATF-PAK Pak fails to fulfil 6 key mandates of FATF; no action against Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed New Delhi: Pakistan's failure to fulfil six key obligations of the FATF, including action against two of India's most wanted terrorists Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed, and the sudden disappearance of more than 4,000 terrorists from its official list will most likely lead to its continuation in the 'grey list' of the Global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, officials said on Sunday. By Achinta Borah DEL30 MHA-JK JK: In absence of legislators, Centre to form directly elected district-level councils New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) In the absence of legislative assembly representatives, the Centre has amended the Panchayati Raj Act in Jammu and Kashmir to strengthen local bodies under which a new power structure will be created in every district which will be directly elected by the voters to carry out various development works.

DEL23 CHIRAG-BJP BJP following 'coalition dharma' by attacking me despite 'anger' against Nitish: Chirag Paswan Patna: Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Sunday downplayed the BJP's recent attacks on him, claiming that it was only following the 'coalition dharma' as an ally of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

DEL22 DEF-BRAHMOS India successfully test-fires naval version of BrahMos missile New Delhi: A naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired from an indigenously built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian Sea on Sunday, officials said.

DEL26 VIRUS-POLLUTION Pollution may increase virus transmissibility making people more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts New Delhi: Air pollution may increase transmissibility of the novel coronavirus making people more vulnerable to the disease and aggravating the COVID-19 situation, experts have said, while warning that those who have had the infection in the past may also have to face new challenges.

DEL29 VIRUS-VARDHAN Vardhan says Kerala paying price for 'gross negligence' during Onam; No shortage of medical oxygen New Delhi: With Kerala witnessing a spike in coronavirus infections recently, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the state was paying the 'price for gross negligence' during Onam festivities when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19.

DEL28 UP-2NDLD FIRING Main accused among three persons arrested in Ballia firing incident Ballia/Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested three persons, including the main accused, in connection with the killing of a 46-year-old man at a meeting attended by senior administration and police officials in Ballia three days ago, officials said.

DEL32 VIRUS-VARDHAN-CHINA No evidence to validate China's claim on global multiple focal points for COVID-19 outbreak: Vardhan New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said there is no evidence that can validate claims on global multiple focal points for the COVID-19 outbreak, amid China claiming that the coronavirus broke out simultaneously in several countries last year.

DEL15 POLLS-BH-LUV SINHA In Patna not to avenge father's LS defeat, but to fight for people: Luv Sinha New Delhi: Facing the daunting task of taking on a three-time sitting MLA, Congress candidate from Bihar's Bankipur Luv Sinha on Sunday said he has decided to fight an 'uphill battle' on his political debut by challenging the BJP in its bastion in order to prove his mettle. By Asim Kamal DEL25 NEET-QUALIFYING-CANDIDATES NEET 2020: Highest number of qualifying candidates from Uttar Pradesh New Delhi: The highest number of students qualifying in the medical entrance exam NEET this year are from Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, according to statistics available with the National Testing Agency (NTA).

LEGAL: LGD3 SC-NANDED GURUDWARA-MAHA Conscious decision not to allow religious events amid COVID-19, Maha to SC on plea by gurudwara New Delhi: The Maharashtra government has told the Supreme Court that allowing the Nanded gurudwara to hold the Dusshera procession as per custom will not be a 'practically feasible option” amid COVID-19 and that the state has taken a conscious decision of not allowing religious functions to check the spread of the virus.

FOREIGN: FGN13 VIRUS-UK UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected' London: The UK government's senior scientific advisers have warned that reinfections with COVID-19 are 'to be expected' as the novel coronavirus spreads and that the timeframe between each infection may be 'relatively short'. By Aditi Khanna PTI KJ KJ